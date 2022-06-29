Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 21 at 10:46 p.m., police were called to Pruner Street, Osceola Mills Borough, when a 35-year-old Osceola Mills man kicked in the rear entrance to an apartment where he was no longer allowed. The man then fled and began sending threatening text messages to the occupant of the apartment, a 49-year-old Osceola Mills woman. Charges were filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 21 at 3:09 a.m., a domestic incident took place on Vanettas Lane, Decatur Township, involving a 44-year-old Osceola Mills woman and a 39-year-old Osceola Mills man. The man was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 10 at 9 p.m., a 19-year-old Coalport man handed over drug paraphernalia during an interview for a different incident on Railroad Street, Coalport Borough. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
June 27
Officers received a report of a tractor trailer parked illegally on in front of the VA Clinic. Contact was made with the driver and the situation was handled without incident.
———
A 53-year-old DuBois man reported damaged his vehicle two days prior, while he was at Lowes.
June 26
Officers received a report that a gray truck and car were acting suspicious in the Walmart parking lot.
———
A Snappy’s employee reported finding a bag of meth on the floor of the store. Officers took possession of the bag and disposed of it according to policy.
———
A Kilmer Road resident reported that she was sitting on her porch and heard a buzzing sound, and then saw a something with a blue flashing light hanging in her tree. Shortly after a male neighbor wearing a head lamp walked over and stood looking up in the tree. She told the man to leave her property and shortly after the buzzing started again and she realized it was a drone. She reported she felt this was not the first time he had flown the drone onto her property.
———
A 35-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that her ex took her purse when she arrived at his Greenwood Cemetery home and would not give it back because he thought she had been drinking. Prior to police arrival, the man gave the purse back and the woman left the scene.
———
A 22-year-old man was traveling on Forest Avenue and did not see a vehicle that was legally parked on the street and ran into it, causing severe damage to both vehicles.
June 25
A Wilson Avenue esident reported there was a vehicle sitting on the street playing loud music. The vehicle left the area before police arrival.
———
Employees of Curaleaf reported that someone parked a vehicle blocking access to their front door. The vehicle was unlocked and there was a Bible on the hood of the car and a strange note stating the vehicle owner was upset with the business.
———
A 66-year-old employee of a cleaning company at DuBois Mall reported a coworker threw away his KCup coffee machine.
———
Employees of Curaleaf reported that 30-year-old DuBois man was blocking the entrance of the business and not letting anyone in. Upon arrival officers located the man and found he was mad because his medical card was expired, and the employee would not sell to him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 24 at 10:19 p.m., a traffic stop was attempted on the 4000-block of Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township, on a red motorcycle for a summary traffic violation. As the passenger exited the motorcycle, the driver drove through a yard and fled the scene. The driver was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 23 at 11:19 p.m. on state Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, fire destroyed a commercial sawmill causing over $1 million in damage. The state police fire marshal conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire at the request of Plumville Fire Department. As of this time, the cause is undetermined. Total amount of damage is in excess of $2 million. Victims were a 65-year-old male of Punxsutawney, a 67-year-old male of Home, and a 63-year-old male of Reynoldsville. Investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 20 at 2:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Saint Lawrence Road, Chest Township, Cambria County. Anastacia A. Hamm, 38, of Houtzdale was driving when she saw a deer cross in front of her, attempted to avoid the deer, lost control, traveled down over an embankment, and struck a tree stump.
State Police at Rockview
On June 24 at 7:53 p.m., a 58-year-old Philipsburg woman was interviewed for ongoing issues within the apartment complex located on the 100-block of North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. She appeared visibly intoxicated and was given instructions to stay home, however she decided to drive her vehicle from the apartment complex. A traffic stop was initiated and she was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence and lodged at Centre County Jail.
———
On June 12 at 6:01 p.m., police responded to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, for a report of a fight involving a firearm. Seth Guyer, 23, of Bellefonte was arrested and arraigned and a firearm was recovered.