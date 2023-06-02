State Police at Clearfield
On May 20 at 4:34 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 137.8 in Cooper Township, a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Luis A. Montalvan, 52, of Miami, Fla. swerved to miss a deer that was standing in the roadway, crashed into the guide rail on the left side, traveled across both lanes and crashed into a guide rail on the right side. There were no injuries.
———
On May 23 at 3:51 a.m. on Meyers Road/Pebble Road in Graham Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Jeep for a summary violation. Izaak Perks, 26, of Morrisdale pulled into his driveway and immediately exited the vehicle. He then fled on foot behind his residence into a freshly plowed farm field where he was apprehended. Perks was found to have an active warrant. A search incident to arrest found Perks to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail, and appropriate charges will be filed through District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at Rockview
On May 8 at 10:41 a.m. on E. Pine Street/N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 30-year-old Brisbin female. She was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of paraphernalia.
———
On May 25 at 7:08 a.m. on S. Front Street/E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, Aaron Shaw, 33, of Philipsburg entered the Puff Super Value and concealed menthol cigarette tobacco under his sweatshirt and left the store without paying for the items.
———
On May 29 at 7 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 139.4 in Rush Township, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Aboubacar S. Kama, 43, of Jackson, Mich. was traveling in the right lane and drifted into the left lane, traveled off the left shoulder and struck an embankment. The vehicle then went back onto I80 in the left lane and traveled off the roadway again on the left shoulder, striking the embankment. There were no injuries.