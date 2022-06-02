Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Clearfield Walmart. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that Walmart Asset Protection had detained a woman who attempted to leave the store with a cart full of numerous unpaid items. The woman provided Walmart staff and officers with a false name. The woman was then discovered to be Nicole Greenland, 31, of Clearfield. It was discovered that Greenland attempted to leave the store with 221 unpaid items totaling $2,412.21. Greenland was also found to be in possession and under the influence of methamphetamine. Greenland was transported to the Clearfield County Jail, where she was housed on her charges.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

