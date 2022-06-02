Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Clearfield Walmart. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that Walmart Asset Protection had detained a woman who attempted to leave the store with a cart full of numerous unpaid items. The woman provided Walmart staff and officers with a false name. The woman was then discovered to be Nicole Greenland, 31, of Clearfield. It was discovered that Greenland attempted to leave the store with 221 unpaid items totaling $2,412.21. Greenland was also found to be in possession and under the influence of methamphetamine. Greenland was transported to the Clearfield County Jail, where she was housed on her charges.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.