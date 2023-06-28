Clearfield Regional Police
On June 26 at 9:51 p.m. on Williams Street/West Market Street, Timothy Seagraves, 55, of Clearfield was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after reports of the male barking at an individual. Seagraves was located layin gin front of his residence. Police arrived and found him to be highly intoxicated. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On May 30 at 8:27 p.m. on the 6200 block of Clearfield Woodland Highway, The Royal Inn, Kelli Maitre, 45, of Clearfield was discovered to be in possession of various drugs and drug paraphernalia. This occurred during the investigation of an unrelated incident. Charges of possession were filed at District Court 46-3-02.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 23 on Lawyers Road in Jordan Township, PSP investigated an incident of criminal mischief where an unknown vehicle drove through a 61-year-old Irvona female’s yard and made ruts in the grass and ran over the lid of an underground propane tank. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On June 26 at 3:42 p.m. on the 1900 block of Salem Road in Boggs Township, Edgar Schnarrs, 56, of West Decatur mowed grass on a 62-year-old Decatur male’s property. Schnarrs was cited for trespassing.
———
On June 22, PSP received a report of a theft of a gas can belonging to a 65-year-old Woodland male on the 1400 block of Pinetop Road in Bradford Township between June 18 to June 20.
———
On June 27 at 11:55 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 129 in Graham Township, a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Fayaz M. Aleem, 23, of Westbury, N.Y. applied his brakes in sudden weather conditions (rain), causing the vehicle to slide in a counter-clockwise motion across the left lane, off the left berm and into a grassy center median before striking a ditch. There were no injuries. Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On May 16 at 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough at Nittany Minit Mart, it was discovered that an employee, Nicholas Burkhart, 32, of Curwensville was taking goods in the amount of $488 from the store. Burkhart related that he was helping people who didn’t have enough money. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On June 26 at 6:20 p.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Brandon J. Hummel, 27, of Morrisdale was negotiating a left hand curve, failed to negotiate the curve and exited off the west berm and struck a roadway sign and then struck a utility pole. Hummel then fled the scene on foot. He was later identified by local residents and cited with multiple traffic violations through District Court. PSP were assisted on scene by Morris Township Vol. Fire Co, Penelec, Verizon and the state Dept. of Transportation.
———
On June 19 at 4:22 a.m. on Old Erie Pike east of Company Row Road in Boggs Township, Andrea L. Bush, 44, of West Decatur fell asleep while traveling westbound in a 2021 Ford Bronco and proceeded to strike a 2005 GMC Sierra. There were no injuries reported.
———
On June 26 at 1:25 a.m. on Glendle Avenue/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation. During the stop, the 34-year-old female driver of Snow Shoe showed signs of impairment and provided a false identity. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and for false identification to law enforcement.
———
On June 24 at 1 a.m. on First Avenue/Curtin Street in Decatur Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado for an equipment violation. The 52-year-old male operator of Philipsburg appeared to be impaired of alcohol and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
———
On June 11 at 2:22 a.m. on Fernwood Road/Scotts Road in Gulich Township, Erich Wagner, 44, of Fallentimber was driving a 2009 Mazda and was stopped for a summary traffic violation. He was found to be DUI of drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On June 25 at 1:30 a.m. on Stumptown Road in Decatur Township, PSP arrested a 43-year-old Osceola Mills male for DUI.
———
On June 25 at 5:04 a.m. in Decatur Township, an unknown male wearing a helmet on an ATV attempted to steal a trailer parked at Gearhartville Free Methodist Church. The individual was caught in the act by a 52-year-old church member of Philipsburg and fled the scene without the trailer.
———
On March 27 at 8 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110, a brown wallet with identification was found.
———
One June 13 at 5:33 p.m. on Rainbow Lane in Girard Township, PSP responded for the report of found drugs including a grey/orange tackle box containing drug paraphernalia, a pink glass smoking device, an opaque glass smoking device, glass jar containing an unknown crystal-like substance, plastic bag containing unknown white pills with no markings, plastic bag containing an unknown white powder, plastic bag containing blue/white capsules of calcium acetate, plastic bag containing four pills, pill bottle containing seven pills of carafate, and a plastic bag containing round brown tablets with no markings.
State Police at Rockview
On June 27 at 2:18 p.m. on the 100 block of Cold Stream Road in Rush Township, PSP responded to a report of a neighbor dispute where one neighbor caused damage to an apple tree and french drain system. The victim did not wish to press charges.