Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday between 7-10 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a wallet from a 59-year-old Clearfield woman’s vehicle while it was parked on Don Street, Woodward Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On Saturday at 8:07 a.m., a crash occurred on Front Street at its intersection with Troy Hawk Run Highway, Decatur Township. Jonathan E. Gilpatrick, 21, of Philipsburg was driving when his vehicle ran into a vehicle driven by Jack G. Williams, 51, of Philipsburg at a traffic light. Gilpatrick then fled the scene. There were no injuries in this crash.
On Friday at 4:40 p.m., a check was forged on the 100-block of Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township.
On Friday at 10:11 a.m., unknown suspect(s) discarded trash into a 51-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s dumpster on the 200-block of Curtin Street, Osceola Borough. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating an indecent assault which allegedly occurred on June 23 at 6 p.m. on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township.
On June 22 at 3:53 p.m., police responded to a crash on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Bertis A. Cummins, 32, of Spring Mills pulled out in front of Rebecca N. Hamilton, 29, of Philipsburg. Cummins suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment.
On June 22 at 2:11 p.m., an unknown suspect opened unemployment benefits with a 57-year-old Houtzdale man’s information.
On June 22, police conducted “Operation Yellow Jacket”, a program to conduct speed enforcement from the vantage point of PennDOT highway maintenance vehicles. During this one-day initiative, police issued 20 traffic citations and 16 warnings for various traffic violations.
Police are investigating a lost or stolen registration plate from a vehicle on Spruce Street, Bradford Township. A 19-year-old Beccaria man is unsure if the plate was stolen from or lost from his vehicle on June 21. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On June 21 at 7:54 a.m., police responded to Mulch Lane, Graham Township for a domestic incident resulting in a charge of harassment being filed against a 33-year-old Morrisdale man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On June 21 at 2:39 a.m., a verbal altercation took place between family members on the 800-block of Troy Hawk Run Highway, Morris Township. Kyle Taylor, 19, of Philipsburg was creating a public annoyance. Taylor was cited for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.
On June 20 at 3:40 p.m., a crash occurred in a traffic way located on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. A vehicle struck a properly parked and occupied vehicle. Video footage was observed from the Exxon gas station, which confirmed this. The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and did not have active insurance.
On June 20 at 10:02 a.m., Lori R. Vroman, 65, of Oil City was driving when she failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out onto Route 879, Lawrence Township. Vroman’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Courtney T. Jackson, 32, of Bristol, Conn. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries. Jackson was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
On June 19 at 9:19 p.m., a crash occurred on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Penn Township. A deer ran onto the roadway and into the path of travel of a vehicle driven by Chloe G. Brower, 21, of Clearfield.
On June 19 at 7:46 p.m., a crash occurred as Dustin J. Heaton, 23, of Howard, was driving on Route 879, Goshen Township. Heaton was going too fast to safely negotiate a curve and struck a ditch.
On June 19, police were contacted in reference to an individual using funds from a 32-year-old Coalport woman’s bank account to pay for items from Sam’s Club and be delivered to a known address. Some of the funds were recovered by the woman.
On June 19 at 1:40 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 255, Huston Township, for several moving violations. During the stop, a 37-year-old Penfield man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence.
On June 18 at 5:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Crooked Sewer Road, Decatur Township. A vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Sanborn Street when it was rear ended.
On June 17 at 12:29 p.m., a crash occurred on Allport Road, Graham Township. Kathleen E. McBride, 66, of Woodland attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Michele L. Jury, 48, of Morrisdale and struck the rear bumper of Jury’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Morris Township Fire Department..
On June 17 at 10:31 a.m., Michael Early, 45, of Coalport and Harry Bailey, 63, of Coalport, were found to be in possession of drugs and drugs paraphernalia on the 6200-block of Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township.
On June 16 at 5:30 p.m., Linda L. Hartz, 45, of Fallentimber made unreasonable noise in the area around the 2800-block of Cambria Street, Gulich Township.
On June 16 at 5:30 p.m., Michael Strohecker, 37, of Fallentimber made unreasonable noise in the area around the 2800-block of Cambria Street, Gulich Township.
On June 15 at 12:24 a.m., Cory Himes, 41, of Reynoldsville was found to be a possession of a hand gun with an obliterated serial number and numerous items of drug related paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the Route 879, Lawrence Township.
On June 10 at 3:40 p.m., Leland Askey, 32 of Philipsburg was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when getting on the 133 Eastbound on ramp of I-80, Cooper Township. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On June 6 at 2:24 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred on Troy Hawk Run Highway, Decatur Township. Jeffrey S. Oakes, 45, of Huntingdon drove straight through a steady red signal and struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Debra K. Lance, 64, of Osceola Mills, which was then propelled into the front bumper of a vehicle driven by Devin J. Wintermyer, 49, of Punxsutawney. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash.
On June 4 at 5:47 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of Spring Valley Road, Boggs Township. Kay C. Goodrow, 67, of West Decatur possibly swerved to miss a bird which flew near him. As a result, Goodrow’s motorcycle left the roadway. Goodwin sustained possible serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Goodrow was found to be under the influence of a drug. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield EMS and BJW Volunteer Fire Company.
On June 1 at 7:35 p.m., it was reported that a side-by-side was stolen from a locked garage on Summit Hill Road, Graham Township. The next day the vehicle’s owner, a 37-year-old Morrisdale man related that he had found it in a nearby field.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Market Street for a report of fight involving several juveniles. Offices arrived on scene and were able to handle the situation on scene.
Police responded to West Locust Street for a report of loud music. Police arrived and spoke to the person advising them of them complaint.
Officers assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Police responded to the Driving Park for reported outside fire. Police arrived and found that bystanders were able to put the fire out.
Police are investigating an incident that occurred along West Locust Street where unknown actor(s) shot what appeared to be Orbeez as pedestrians. Police are still investigating the incident.
Police responded to a four vehicle collision along Bridge Street near North Second Street. Officers report that a vehicle had lost their brakes and struck a vehicle in front of it which caused a chain reaction. One vehicle was towed from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Officers served a PFA on a man along Holmes Avenue. A few hours later the male violated the PFA and was arrested.
Police responded to East Cherry Street for an altercation between a man and woman. The man had left prior to police arriving on scene.
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident along South Second Street where one vehicle had attempted to merge into a lane and struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to driven from the scene.
Officers received a report of theft of a bike from South Second Street.
Lawrence Township
Police conducted a traffic stop on Bigler Avenue for a suspended registration. Upon further investigation it was found the driver of the vehicle, Tyler Jackson Matthew, 19, of Clearfield was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Matthews was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. In addition, officers discovered drug paraphernalia in Matthews’ possession. Charges are pending.
On June 27 at 8:10 a.m. on Hog Back Bridge area, police were called to the intersection area of Old Erie Pike near Carbon Mine Road for a suspicious male. Officers were asked to check on the male’s welfare as he had a screwdriver in one hand, wearing a green hoodie and sitting on the end of the bridge. Officers arrived and found that the male was wanted out of Centre County on a failure to pay fraud warrant. He was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and housed on Centre County’s warrant. The male was searched prior to being housed and corrections officers discovered methamphetamine. Prior to leaving the facility, guards had to restrain the male and secure him safely so that he would not be a danger to himself. Charges of possession are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Between June 12 and June 25 on the 2900-block of Bark Camp Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to an original report of an abandoned motorcycle. Once on scene, it was discovered that the 50-year-old Butler male had a green/yellow Yard Man riding lawn tractor stolen from outside of his camp where the motorcycle was located. After the motorcycle was recovered, it was discovered to be stolen. Items were able to be obtained from the motorcycle to be tested for DNA. Investigation is ongoing.
On June 22, police took a report of identity theft regarding a 68-year-old Penfield woman. The woman was provided with an incident number.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On June 25, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m. officers received a report of a motorcycle crash on Thunderbird Road. Upon arrival officers located the 39-year-old Reynoldsville man being tended to by medical personnel. It was determined the man lost control of his motorcycle while traveling west on Thunderbird Road, for unknown reasons, causing it to skid across the eastbound lane, up onto an embankment, grazing a utility pole before coming to rest at a road sign. The man was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 24 at 10:19 p.m., a traffic stop was attempted on the 4000-block of Stiffler Hill Road, Burnside Township, on a red motorcycle for a summary traffic violation. As the passenger exited the motorcycle, the driver drove through a yard and fled the scene. The driver was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
On June 23 at 11:19 p.m. on state Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, fire destroyed a commercial sawmill causing over $1 million in damage. The state police fire marshal conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire at the request of Plumville Fire Department. As of this time, the cause is undetermined. Total amount of damage is in excess of $2 million. Victims were a 65-year-old male of Punxsutawney, a 67-year-old male of Home, and a 63-year-old male of Reynoldsville. Investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 20 at 2:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Saint Lawrence Road, Chest Township, Cambria County. Anastacia A. Hamm, 38, of Houtzdale was driving when she saw a deer cross in front of her, attempted to avoid the deer, lost control, traveled down over an embankment, and struck a tree stump.
State Police at Rockview
No report.