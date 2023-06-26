Clearfield Regional Police
On May 31 at 7:41 p.m. on Clearfield Glen Richey Highway/Old Erie Pike, police were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash. Through investigation, it was found that the vehicle, operated by Joshua Shaw, 35, of Curwensville, left the roadway, causing the crash. Shaw ultimately found to be under the influence of controlled substances. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Charges have been filed against Shaw for DUI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and related traffic offenses.
———
Officers conducted a traffic stop on state Route 879 near Spruce Street on June 24 at 11:40 p.m. for numerous moving violations. Upon making contact with the operator, Ronald L. Smith of Frenchville, it was discovered he was DUI of alcoholic beverages. It was determined that Smith was incapable of operating the vehicle safely, and while attempting to place Smith under arrest, he began to act disorderly and actively resist with officers. Smith was ultimately taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges of DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
———
On June 24 at 12:19 p.m. on Park Place north of N. Healey Avenue, a black 2015 BMW 328i sedan was struck by a gold 2002 Toyota Venza sedan while both were exiting parking lots along Park Place. No injuries reported.
———
On June 24 at 5:24 p.m. on state Route 153/N. Second Street north of E. Market Street, a red 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Lynn Grice, 90, of Clearfield veered to the left when crossing E. Market Street from N. Second Street. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled on the sidewalk, striking two lamp posts. Grice was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
———
On June 23 at 7 a.m. on W. Pine Street and NW Fourth Street, police received a report of harassment. A 35-year-old female reported there was an ongoing dispute with a 42-year-old female over how their children were interacting. The 42-year-old female stated that she wanted to kick the 35-year-old in the face, and threatened to have Children and Youth Services investigate her. Both parties were told to cease contact with each other by police. The 42-year-old female attempted to call the 35-year-old female 76 minutes later. Charges of harassment by communication are pending.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Members of PSP Troop C Punxsutawney participated in a DUI checkpoint on state Route 119 in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. During the detail, troopers made one DUI arrest, issued 12 summary traffic citations and 11 written warnings.
State Police at Rockview
On June 24 at 10:12 p.m. on the 100 block of South Fourth Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, a non-traffic citation will be filed on Theadore Stoner, 36, of Snow Shoe through District Court 49-3-03 for disorderly conduct for statements he made about causing violence during the Snow Shoe Carnival fireworks.
———
On May 18 at 8:20 p.m. on Alder Lane in Snow Show Borough, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of dissemination of intimate images involving a 22-year-old Bellefonte male in Benner Township. The victim was a 32-year-old Snow Shoe male.