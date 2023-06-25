State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m. on the 1500 block of Main Street in Beccaria Township, Leyo’s Supermarket received a bad check for $50 from Corinne Hamilton, 24, of Coalport. Charges of theft/bad checks are pending.
———
On June 6 at 4:03 p.m. on Winter Morn Highway in Gulich Township, PSP responded to a domestic incident. A 47-year-old Smithmill female and 51-year-old Smithmill male were cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On June 7 at 2:31 a.m. on the 800 block of Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough an unknown male used a fake $100 bill at Snappy’s. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 19 at 11:04 a.m. on the 1100 block of Bailor Road in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded for the report of found drugs, specifically a small plastic baggie containing a small amount of methamphetamine.
———
On June 20 at 2:47 p.m. on the 500 block of Mathews Road in Penn Township, a reported theft occurred using the “CashApp” application by a 37-year-old Grampian male victim in the count of $560. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 22 at 12:01 a.m. on the 200 block of SR 53/Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by Tiffany L. Wilt, 42, of Curwensville, failed to negotiated a right hand curve, traveled off the roadway across a grassy area and then a private driveway before crashing into a wooden fence. Wilt fled the scene.
———
On May 12 at 12:55 a.m. on Main Street in Ramey Borough, PSP took the report of an abandoned 1995 Suzuki dirt bike that was found in the Sandy Ridge area of Centre County,
———
On June 1 at 12:06 a.m. on Walnut Street in Gulich Township, PSP took the report of a criminal trespass and criminal mischief regarding an entry door valued at $400. The victim was a 76-year-old Smoke Run male.
———
On June 1, PSP received a report of an alleged rape on Main Street in Cooper Township of a 15-year-old Winburne female juvenile. The crime allegedly occurred approximately four months prior to police taking the report. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 1 at 4:18 p.m. on Wallaceton Road/Mopar Country Lane in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 1984 Honda driven by Richard Jones, 46, of Kylertown. Jones was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On June 5 at 8:53 a.m. on the 1300 block of Shawville Highway in Bradford Township at Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, PSP responded and took the report of a theft of a catalytic converter cut off of a 1998 Ford Econoline E150, valued at $600.
———
On June 20 at 7:13 p.m. on the 2100 block of Old Station Road in Ferguson Township, multiple burglaries occurred by four juveniles. Once the juveniles were identified, the 67-year-old male victim of Hyde elected not to press criminal charges. Thefts/damage included six broken windows, glass bottles, a tire pump, oil cans, various belts for items and cassette tapes.
———
On June 22 at 4 p.m. on Burger Street in Decatur Township, a 34-year-old Philipsburg female contacted PSP with questions about Protection From Abuse orders. It was determined that 35-year-old Philipsburg man violated a PFA. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On June 23 at 7:27 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound offramp at mile marker 111 in Pine Township, a 2006 Toyota Corolla drove off the right side of the roadway into a ditch, No injuries occurred.
———
On June 23 at 5:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/North Front Street near the intersection with Irwin Drive in Decatur Township, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was standing in a traffic way in front of Verizon Wireless store near the intersection. While standing in a stall, a passenger in the Jeep opened the front passenger door and made contact with the driver side door of a 2015 Ford Fusion as it was entering the stall parallel to the Jeep. Both vehicles obtained minor damage to their doors. No injuries.