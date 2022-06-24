Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a welfare check for an elderly woman on Elm Street. Police located the woman and found her to be okay.
———
Police received a report of a potentially suicidal man. Police located the man and assisted him to the hospital for treatment.
———
Police served a warrant on a subject located at a Bigler Avenue residence. The subject resisted and assaulted multiple officers. The subject was taken into custody. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman at a South Second Street residence. Police arrived and assisted EMS with transporting her to the hospital.
———
Police and fire crews responded to a South Second Street residence for a report of a structure fire. No fire was visible upon arrival, and fire crews determined there to be an issue with the baseboard heating smoking.
Lawrence Township
On June 21 at 2:36 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident along Clearfield Curwensville Highway. A coal truck driven by James D. Sexton, 33, of Mahaffey, blew a tire, causing it to lose steering and veer to the left. As a result, it struck two pickups, driven by Scott M. Becquet, 47, of Ebensburg, and Danny W. Halstead Jr., 52, of Clearfield. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.