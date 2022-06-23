Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 2:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. Barry E. Young, 78, of Westover failed to see a vehicle driven by Renee S. Westover, 60, of LaJose stopped along the highway and struck the vehicle. Westover was transported to UPMC Altoona for evaluation. Police were assisted on scene by Westover Volunteer Fire Department and Hastings Ambulance Service.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On May 2 at 8:48 p.m., police conducted a PFA violation investigation on Walker Street, Rush Township. A suspect was arrested for a violation of a court order.
———
On April 21 at 9 p.m., a tractor trailer had pumped $622.08 worth of gas on the 500-block of East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, prior to driving off in an unknown direction. The tractor trailer was white and had an Ohio license plate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview.