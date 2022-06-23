Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Tuesday at 2:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. Barry E. Young, 78, of Westover failed to see a vehicle driven by Renee S. Westover, 60, of LaJose stopped along the highway and struck the vehicle. Westover was transported to UPMC Altoona for evaluation. Police were assisted on scene by Westover Volunteer Fire Department and Hastings Ambulance Service.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On May 2 at 8:48 p.m., police conducted a PFA violation investigation on Walker Street, Rush Township. A suspect was arrested for a violation of a court order.

———

On April 21 at 9 p.m., a tractor trailer had pumped $622.08 worth of gas on the 500-block of East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, prior to driving off in an unknown direction. The tractor trailer was white and had an Ohio license plate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview.

