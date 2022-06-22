Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Clearfield Glen Richey Highway and Krebs Highway, when officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and then failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found that Joseph Kohler, 29, of Clearfield was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
———
On Tuesday at 2:36 p.m., police responded to a three vehicle accident along Clearfield Curwensville Highway. A coal truck blew a tire, causing James D. Sexton, 33, of Mahaffey to lose control and veer to the left. As a result, it struck two pickups, one driven by Scott M. Becquet, 47, of Ebensburg and one driven by Danny W. Halstead Jr., 52, of Clearfield. Sexton’s coal truck then rolled over on its side down an embankment. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 13 at 9:12 a.m., a 41-year-old Philipsburg man and a 42-year-old Philipsburg man were cited for operating UTVs on the Philipsburg Elks driving lane, Country Club Lane, Rush Township, Centre County.
———
On June 12 at 5:18 p.m., police investigated an incident of flight to avoid apprehension in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County involving a 30-year-old Philipsburg woman. Charges are pending.
———
On June 1 at 2:18 p.m., police responded to Beaver Road, Rush Township, Centre County to assist DCNR rangers with identifying a woman. Further investigation revealed the woman had warrants and was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.