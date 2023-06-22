Clearfield Regional Police
On June 21 at 3:17 p.m. at Novey Recycling, 1661 Marin St., Clearfield, police responded for criminal mischief actively taking place. According to the caller/employee, he viewed three people walking around and smashing windshields of vehicles out of cars with a sledge hammer. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the alleged people, who did admit to breaking multiple windshields and other windows out of vehicles throughout the junk yard. Devon Ray Conklin and Alexis Nicole Syler were advised that they will be receiving charges of criminal mischief.
———
On May 28 at 12:22 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway, police were dispatched to the parking lot area of Mill Road fire hall for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Once on scene, it was confirmed that the operator of the vehicle, Barbara Carfley, 63, of Curwensville, was traveling down Rockton Mountain Highway when she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck numerous stationary objects along the embankment of the parking lot. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that Carfley was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Carfley was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries and a legal blood draw. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges of DUI and related traffic offenses were filed.
———
On June 20 at 8:51 p.m. on the 300 block of Pine Street, police were dispatched for a call about another male striking the caller in the face. The caller stated they only knew the suspect’s first name as “Trey” and the assailant fled the scene in a dark colored Ford truck. Police were unable to locate the suspect at the time and the victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation of injuries. Officers were later dispatched to the same area later in the night for a physical altercation between two males, one of which was the suspect from the first incident, identified as Trey James Lyon. Officers observed Lyon and another male on the ground fighting. Police intervened and gathered information from both parties. It was learned the Lyon was intoxicated and drove to the Pine Street residence. While there, he engaged in two separate fights with two different victims,, causing minor injury to both by striking them in the head and face. Lyon was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw as well as clearance of his injuries from the fight. Lyon was then transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed. Charges will be filed.