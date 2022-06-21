Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 6:41 p.m., police responded to the 400-block of Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough. Allen Lutz, 73, of Brisbin and Gloria Lutz, 73, of Brisbin were both cited for harassment.
———
On Sunday at 2:12 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 969 South, Lumber City Borough. A driver struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
———
Between June 3 and June 16, a trailer was stolen from a property on Hemlock Hollow Road, Pike Township. The trailer was described as a black Bri-Mar trailer. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On June 16, police investigated the theft of a catalytic converter cut off a Michigan resident’s 2006 Kia Sportage at the Super 8 Hotel between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight.
———
On June 16 between 10-11:30 p.m., four catalytic converters were cut off four vans which were parked at the Red Roof Inn. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 8 at 7:15 p.m., police were called to the Clearfield County Jail for an assault that took place between jail inmates. Michael D. Warrick, 31, of Clearfield and Jimmy L. Gibbs, 24, of DuBois were being housed in the Clearfield County Jail when they assaulted another inmate, a 38-year-old Clearfield man. Charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment have been filed. This case is pending a preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
State Police at DuBois
On May 28 at 12:59 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation on I-80, Sandy Township. The driver, Robert Childress, 51, of Aberdeen, Md., was found to have a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. Charges are filed.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 1:47 a.m., an incident occurred in which police found a 67-year-old DuBois man to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Jackson Run Road, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Charges are pending toxicology report.
———
On June 18 at 2:13 p.m., troopers from this station responded to the 1700-block of Ridge Road, Burnside Township. The East Ridge United Methodist Church pavilion was damaged by rocks being thrown through windows. The total damage was estimated to be approximately $1,000. The damage occurred between June 17-18. This station is asking any persons with information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Punxsutawney Barracks at (814) 938-0510 and reference incident #PA 2022-784123.
———
On June 10 at 9:27 p.m., troopers conducted a vehicle stop on West Long Avenue, Sandy Township, after observing a traffic violation involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, who was ultimately identified as a 26-year-old DuBois man, provided troopers a false name and was found to be under the influence of controlled substances and in possession of suspected heroin. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
