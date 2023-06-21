State Police at Clearfield
On May 27 at 1:05 a.m. on Hemlock Street/B Street in Rush Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was conducted for equipment and moving violations. During the traffic stop the operator, a 49-year-old Philipsburg male, appeared to be under the influence and was arrested for the suspicion of DUI.
———
On May 27 at 5:02 p.m. on the 5400 block of Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township, Todd Lee, 47, of Sproul was stopped for a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation indicated Lee was operating a 2006 Jeep under the influence of alcohol.
———
On May 27 at 7:32 p.m. on Turtle Drive in Morris Township, Harry Brown, 60, of Morrisdale was under the influence from sniffing glue. While under the influence, Brown threatened to harm a 51-year-old male and 31-year-old female of Allport, and a 48-year-old male of Morrisdale, with a pick axe — and swung the pick axe at one of his victims. Brown was taken to Clearfield County Jail on charges of terroristic threats.
———
On May 29 at 7:56 a.m. on the 1300 block of Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded for a report from a 30-year-old Philipsburg male of a stolen vehicle, a 2020 black Chevrolet Trax. It was determined the vehicle was repossessed for failure to make payments.
———
On May 29 at 4:28 p.m. on Haytown Road/Grandview Road in Grampian Borough, Launcelot Soult, 68, of Grampian was stopped in a 2016 Polaris for a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation indicated that Soult was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On June 10 at 1:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Dylan P. Hazel, 19, of Philipsburg, attempted to turn from U.S. 322 onto SR 53 and struck a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Michael S. Steinkamp, 59, of Wallaceton. Both drivers were evaluated and treated by Houtzale Ramey EMS and Mountain Top Area Ambulance Assoc. at the scene.
———
On June 13 at 11:31 a.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway/Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Scott Bellomy Jr., 39, of Kylertown was found to be driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer under the influence of drugs and in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On June 14 at 9:45 p.m. on Curwensville Grampian Highway/Spila Road in Curwensville Borough, Lana Hubler-Thompson, 59, of Morrisdale was arrested for driving a 2007 Dodge under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On June 14 at 8 p.m. on Empire Road in Morris Township, PSP investigated a crime of criminal mischief. Unknown person(s) drove into a 74-year-old Hyde woman’s front yard and damaged the drain pipe under the driveway and fled the scene. Anyone with information should call PSP.
———
On June 18 at 12:36 a.m. on Arc Road in Boggs Township, PSP was dispatched for a domestic incident. A 50-year-old female and 64-year-old male, both of West Decatur, were cited with harassment for pushing one another.
———
On June 18 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1000 block of Spring Street in Woodward Township, PSp were called for a report of individuals putting fireworks in dumpsters. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 18 at 11:10 p.. on the 2500 block of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, PSP responded for a report of an inactive domestic involving Clayton Maines, 41, of West Dectaur, and a 21-year-old male of West Dectur. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 5 at 12:44 a.m. on Front Street/Peach Alley in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County, Alicia Gibson, 32, of Cherry Tree was stopped in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu for a summary traffic violation. Gibson was found to be DUI of alcohol. Gibson refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest. Charges filed through District Court 40-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On June 14 at 8 a.m. on 2300 block of U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, a three vehicle crash occurred involving a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Kaylie S. Krug, 23, of Banner Elk, N.C.; a 2013 Honda Pilot driven by Michael J. Pelesky, 54, of Philipsburg, and a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Brandon W. Hinkle, 28, of Philipsburg. No injuries reported.