Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for mental health patient that had left the hospital. Police located the female and transported her back to the hospital for treatment.
Police were called to the hospital for a male that had been discharged and was refusing to leave. Officers were able to make arrangements for the male to be transported home.
Police observed a physical altercation taking place in the parking lot of Sheetz along Nichols Street. As a result, a male was found to be in possession of a firearm without a proper carrying license. Charges are pending.
Charges were filed against a female along Bigler Avenue after she had thrown a chair at her father during an altercation.
While on patrol officers located a female sitting in a parking lot. The female arrived on a bus and was attempting to locate her friend who lived in the area. Officers located the person who agreed to house the female.
Officers responded to South Second Street for a trespassing complaint.
Police were dispatched to West Front Street for a report of reckless driver. Police responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Police were called to East Pine Street for a report of a female slumped over in a driver seat with the door open. Officers arrived and found the female to be under the influence of controlled substances. As a result, officers discovered several items of drug paraphernalia, pills, methamphetamine and marijuana. The female was found to have an active warrant and was transported to the jail. Charges were filed on the female.
Clearfield Police arrested William Scribe of Clearfield on charges of strangulation and simple assault after he had allegedly strangled and assaulted a female inside the driving park. Scribe was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was cleared by medical staff prior to being transported to the jail.
Police handled several incidents of retail theft from a local business.