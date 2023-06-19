Clearfield Regional Police
Police conducted a traffic stop on June 16 at 1:40 p.m. on Moose Street/Maple Avenue and served a warrant on a male passenger, Justin Aughenbaugh, 43, of Clearfield. The warrant was satisfied with payment.
Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Old Erie Pike. Upon further investigation, it was found the driver was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Jason Troy Hutchinson, 40, was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
Police responded to Sheetz on Nichols Street on June 16 at 3:11 p.m. to assist EMS with a female seizure patient. The female was to be in a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Officers found evidence that the 40-year-old female had been drinking while in control of the vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on River Road near the Hyde Street intersection on June 17 at 1:03 a.m. The driver, Misty Beers, 36, was found to be suspected of driving under the influence of a combination of controlled substances. Beers was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
Police were called to Hoovertown Road in Huston Township after unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter off of a green 2010 Jeep Wrangler between May 31 and June 2. The estimated cost of the stolen property is $3,500. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
State Police at Rockview
On June 3 at 4:05 p.m. on Clarence Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of criminal mischief where two vehicles, a 2003 Chrysler and a 2018 Jeep were vandalized. Investigation continues.
On June 14 at 6:05 p.m. on Main Street in Unionville Borough, Centre County, Jason Rash, 37, of Winburne returned to a property after being evicted/trespassed from the property.