State Police at Clearfield
On May 16 at 8:27 a.m. on the 3200-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop for an ATV on the roadway. The ATV failed to stop and eluded troopers. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 26 at 9:18 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township at Minit Mart, PSP responded to a report of trespass. This investigation is ongoing.
On May 28 at 7:32 p.m. on Park Avenue in Grampian Borough, two non-working Cub Cadet push mowers, and one working Bolens push mower were removed from a 43-year-old Grampian female’s property by unknown person(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 29 at 9:39 p.m. on Railroad Street/Stone Street in Osceola Mills Borough, Michael Coval, 40, of Hawk Run was found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a 2014 Can-AM ATV vehicle.
On May 26 at SCI Houtzdale, PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault against a 39-year-old male victim.
Between June 10 and June 11 on the 700-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP investigated a burglary where an unknown person broke into a storage room and stole a black and red BMX bike and a purple and white 23-inch bike. The black and red bike was located and returned to the 33-year-old Coalport male owner. The investigation is ongoing.
On June 8 PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault against a 32-year-old male victim at SCI Houtzdale.
On June 16 at 1:08 p.m. on Hogback Hill in Bradford Township, PSP was contacted regarding a domestic incident involving a 56-year-old Mineral Springs male and a 57-year-old female Houtzale woman. The male struck the female on the right shoulder area and grabbed and pulled her hair during a verbal altercation that turned physical. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On June 16 at 4:10 p.m. on Pottersdale Road in Karthaus Township, police investigated a simple/harassment incident between a 31-year-old Karthaus male and a 28-year-old Karthaus female.
On June 17 at 1:06 a.m. on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP investigated a harassment that occurred through texting between a 46-year-old Olanta male and a 35-year-old Curwensville female victim. The victim received multiple unwanted text messages from the male which served no legitimate purpose. The male was cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-02.
On June 17 at 3 a.m. on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, unknown person(s) threw a rock through a window of an 87-year-old female’s residence and then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at Ebensburg
On June 17 at 12:19 p.m. on St. Lawrence Road at the intersection with Swartz Road in Chest Towship, Cambria County, a 2001 Lexus RX300 driven by a 17-year-old female of Flinton pulled out from Swartz Road after coming to stop, attempting to turn left onto Saint Lawrence Road. A 2006 Ford F150 driven by James E. Jones, 50, of Patton was traveling east on Saint Lawrence Road and was struck by the Lexus. Both vehicles were inoperable from sustained damage. The driver of the Lexus was transported by Hastings Area Ambulance to Miners Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Ford and his passenger, Sherry M. Jones, 45 of Patton were not injured.
On June 14 at 4:09 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road west of Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County, a Chrysler Town & Country was backing out of a parking stall and then struck a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander which was parked behind the van. The driver of the van, an unidentified female, fled the scene southbound on state Route 53.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 17 at 6:45 a.m. on State Route 53/Glen Hope Boulevard north of Pusey Lane in Beccaria Township, a 1997 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel T. Ross, 51, of Altoona exited the roadway and struck a tree. Minor injuries were sustained. Ross was transported by Clearfield EMS to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On May 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP were notified of a sexual assault against a 61-year-old female victim. Investigation continues.