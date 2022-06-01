Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., police began investigating a theft of a license plate from a 38-year-old Houtzdale woman’s vehicle which was parked throughout the day at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop.
———
On Saturday at 12:21 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hyde Uni-Mart for several equipment violations in which the driver, identified as Clark Daub Jr., 37, of Clearfield was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also in possession of a prohibited weapon, being a “switchblade” knife. Daub was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are to be filed upon receiving lab results.
———
On Saturday at 12:49 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in Hyde. Contact was made with the driver, Keane Billotte, 29, of Bigler and passenger, Tate Lowe, 25, of Curwensville. Through the course of the investigation, Lowe was found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Billotte was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as confirmed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Billotte refused consent to a legal blood draw. Both individuals were ultimately released from the scene. Charges filed on both individuals.
———
On May 25, police were called to the 1800-block of Lawrence Avenue for a physical domestic with injuries. Officers made contact with the caller and Bobbi S. Rogers, 31. Injuries were observed on the man, and Rogers stated that she struck him. Both individuals had been consuming alcohol. Rogers was taken into custody, and charged with simple assault and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
On May 24 at 7:54 a.m., police were dispatched to the Discovery House for a silent panic alarm. On scene it was learned Shawn Gehret, 31, was unable to receive medication as he wasn’t following the appropriate testing procedures. This resulted with him smashing items inside the establishment which included a window. He is now trespassed and charges for criminal mischief have been filed.
———
On May 18, police are currently investigating multiple suspicious packages sent anonymously to a 45-year-old Clearfield woman on Flegal Road.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 11:41 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary violation on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On May 22 at 2 a.m., police are investigating a domestic related incident between in-laws on Campys Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. The incident involved a 43-year-old Philipsburg man and a 30-year-old Irvona man; the Irvona man was arrested for harassment.
———
On April 29 at 6:54 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on the I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and the front seat passenger was in possession of ecstacy. Both occupants, Crescie Scott, 30, of Cleveland, Ohio and Marchele Dennis, 30, of Bedford, Ohio, were arrested, processed, and released.