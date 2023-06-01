State Police at Ebensburg
On May 29 at 2 a.m. on state Route 53/Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township north of Peach Street, a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Tony L. Blystone, 35, of Punxsutawney fell asleep while driving. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Blystone and her 1-year-old male passenger were transported by Hastings Area Ambulance Assoc. to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
State Police at Clearfield
Between May 8 and May 15 on Splash Dam Road in Penn Township, PSP was dispatched to a burglary. Unknown person(s) broke into the residence owned by a 39-year-old Reynoldsville male through a door, stole a string trimmer, and then fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information should call PSP.
———
On May 17 at 10:13 a.m. on the 2100 block of Gill Hollow Road in Beccaria Township, a .22 cal. NEF revolver was found east of state Route 53. The complainant contacted PSP for the firearm to be returned. The owner was discovered and contacted about his missing firearm.
———
On May 21 at 5:42 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 117 in Lawrence Township, a deer ran out in front of a 2023 Ford Edge driven by Mirvakhab Kayumov, 45, of Orlando, Fla. A collision was unable to be avoided, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On May 24 at 9:16 a.m. on Main Street/Goss Alley in Bradford Township, during the course of a regulatory checkpoint,, Eric Walk, 41, of Woodland was found to be DUI of drugs. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On May 26 at 3:43 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Link Road in Boggs Township, PSP received a call about some found items in the area. The items are tools utilized for logging and were located inside a black plastic box. Anyone owning these items can contact PSP Clearfield and claim them.
———
On May 26 at 6:56 p.m. on the 400 block of Mathews Road, Penn Township, PSP responded to a report of a criminal mischief incident. Troopers met with the 32-year-old male victim of Grampian who related that several of his “No Trespass” signs were damaged by someone shooting at them. Investigation continues.
———
On May 27 at 12:31 a.m. on the 400 block of Coal Run Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded for a reported domestic dispute. Lora McGonigal, 53, and John McGonigal, 60, both of Osceola Mills were cited for harassment. Charges pending.
———
On May 27 at 10:43 p.m. on Dayspring Lane in Cooper Township, three known individuals drove past the 16-year-old Morrisdale victim’s residence and shouted an alarming statement. An 18-year-old Munson female, 17-year-old Grampian male and a Clearfield male (age not listed) were charged with disorderly conduct.
———
On May 28 at 10:50 a.m. on the 700 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, Jacob Royer, 18, of Clearfield and Keona Rowles, 18, of Clearfield went into a place belonging to a 35-year-old Coalport male where they did not have the privilege to be. Both were cited for trespassing.
———
On May 29 at 6:51 p.m. on the 400 block of Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township, Kelly Feather, 51, of Coalport arrived at the location and saw Tiffany Jury, 40, of Philipsburg at the residence with Thomas Phillips, 59, of Coalport. Feather began to yell at Jury, and Feather intentionally broke an iPhone 11 that belonged to Jury. Phillips then began to argue with Feather and an altercation began. During the altercation, Phillips subject Feather to unwanted physical contact which resulted in bruising in her neck and chest area. Feather subjected Phillips to unwanted physical contact. During the course of the investigation, Jury was found to be in possession of drug related items. Phillips was arrested for simple assault and taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed for harassment and criminal mischief for Feather. Charges of drug possession were filed for Jury.