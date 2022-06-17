Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 5 at 2:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Sportsman’s Road, Cooper Township. The driver, a 54-year-old Morrisdale woman, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 3 at 3:25 p.m., a commercial vehicle driven by Henry Peoples, 39, of Montgomery, Ala., hit a Penelec service power line which ran to a residence. It cut the wire, causing a loss of power to the residence on Grace Street, Houtzdale Borough. Peoples continued without stopping.
———
On June 1 at 12:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Shawn Wilkinson, 55, of Hawk Run, on Powell Street, Morris Township. Wilkinson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
On May 30 at 6:39 p.m., police responded to an inactive domestic on Ann Street, Pike Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 15-year-old Curwensville girl had struck a 33-year-old Curwensville man on the arm. Appropriate charges were filed through the local Magisterial District Judge’s office.
———
On May 30 at 6:35 p.m., a 13-year-old Curwensville girl allegedly assaulted multiple adults with a screw driver and threatened further bodily harm on the 100-block of Anderson Road, Penn Township. The girl was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
———
On May 29 at 6:44 p.m., Richard Coble, 59, of Munson, was encountered driving a motorcycle with no registration plate attached on the 1100-block of Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. He attempted to flee from police and disabled his vehicle. He was found to have active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. Coble was taken to Clearfield County Jail on his warrant and additional charges were filed.
———
On May 28 between 5-8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of trespass on a 30-year-old man’s property on Mine 10 Road, Beccaria Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 28 at 7:43 a.m., a 26-year-old Philipsburg woman contacted PSP Clearfield in reference to an alleged domestic on the 200-block of Rowland Avenue, Chester Hill Borough. The woman related that Nicholas Rowles, 27, of Houtzdale, shoved her. Harassment charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 27 at 10:47 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on the 2800-block of Glen Hope Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Upon further investigation, a 74-year-old Irvona woman was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On May 27 at 2:22 p.m., Nittany Minit Mart contacted police in reference to Donald Pearsall, 35, of Philipsburg, entering the business after being told he was no longer allowed on the premises. Contact was made with Pearsall and he agreed to leave the business. Pearsall was cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office for trespassing.
———
On May 15 at 1:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on Eureka Street, Woodward Township. Investigation revealed the driver, Aaron Spanik, 42, of Blandburg, was driving under the influence and in possession of controlled substances and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 8 at 4:25 p.m., troopers investigated a report of a hit and run crash involving a 58-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 36-year-old Morrisdale man as victims on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. The vehicle and suspect, a 22-year-old Altoona man, were identified. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
———
On April 21 at 7:56 p.m., police responded to a report of an online scam involving a 66-year-old Kylertown woman as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 west near University Drive. The crash occurred as a hammer fell off a truck and impacted the front bumper of another vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police.
———
On Thursday at 12:27 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop for several moving violations on Route 879. Police made contact with the driver, Jose Balleza, 18, of Clearfield, who was found to not have a valid license. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, and Balleza provided officers with the marijuana. Balleza was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Balleza was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed upon receiving lab results.
Curwensville Borough
On Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., police were dispatched to Rails to Trails in the area of Arnoldtown Road and State Street for a report of a man who allegedly physically assaulted a woman riding her bike on the road. The woman sustained visible injuries to her face and head. According to the woman, the man attacked her as she rode past on her bike, striking her multiple times with a large stick before fleeing down the road towards Clearfield. Police located the man along the trail with a knife. A foot pursuit ensued across the Susquehanna River and several hundred yards into the woods on the opposing side. The man was successfully apprehended and taken into police custody. The Philipsburg man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, one count of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, one count of drug paraphernalia, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of summary harassment. The woman was evaluated by EMS and transported to the hospital for injuries.
———
Police were dispatched to a George Street residence for possible harassment.
———
Police were dispatched to Dollar General on State Street for a report of a retail theft. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police handled a call regarding trespassing at Goodman’s Foodliner on State Street. Charges are pending.
———
Police were dispatched to a Meadow Street residence for the report of domestic dispute involving the custody of a child. Police arrived on scene and intervened in the matter.
———
Police were dispatched to a School Street residence for a burning violation. The home owners were advised of borough ordinance regarding fires, and the fire was extinguished.
———
Police were dispatched to a Thompson Street residence for the report of an aggressive dog. Police arrived on scene to find the dog was contained within the premises.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of state Route 879 and Old Erie Pike for the report of a dark colored Toyota Tundra driving recklessly. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a Glen Richey woman who committed multiple driving violations. The woman was found to have warrants and was taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to a Filbert Street residence for a report of a stolen gas can. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were dispatched to Wickett and Craig on Cooper Road for the report of a theft in which someone reportedly stole cash from the place of business. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were dispatched to an Anderson Street residence for the report of harassment. Upon arrival on scene, it was reported a man in the area was threatening the caller by phone.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On June 15, a guest at the Hampton Inn called police stating her key card to her room had been deactivated, and she wanted them to help her get in her room.
———
A man reported that he hit a deer in the area of Station 101 on June 15.
———
Officers received a report on June 15 concerning a man dumpster diving at Harbor Freight. The man left prior to officers’ arrival.
———
A 60-year-old Athena Drive woman reported her neighbors took her property stakes and were intentionally causing her problems because she won’t sell them a piece of her property on June 15.
———
A 20-year-old woman and her 61-year-old grandmother got into an altercation on June 15 when the 20-year-old began refusing to help around the house. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On June 15, a 60-year-old woman reported being harassed on social media by a woman who purchased a cat from her.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle being struck from behind at the intersection of Shaffer Road and Maple Avenue on June 15. The offending vehicle then fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the offending vehicle on Rockton Road. The 47-year-old DuBois man failed field sobriety testing and was transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges pending.
———
Police responded to a false alarm at Hardware Specialties on June 14.
———
Officers received a report that a woman was sitting in her vehicle possibly smoking marijuana on June 14. Officers located the woman and handled the situation without incident.
———
On June 14, a Clearfield man reported that his brother who lives in DuBois was continually harassing their elderly mother, typically when he has been drinking.
———
Officers received a report on June 14 of a disabled vehicle on Oklahoma Salem Road. The vehicle was being removed upon officers’ arrival.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 11 at 2:51 p.m., a crime occurred as unknown suspect(s) stole approximately $300 worth of firewood on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, Centre County.
———
On June 3 at 12:55 p.m., Eric James Patrick, 44, of Philipsburg stole Top Care bandages valued at $2 from the Weis Store in Philipsburg.