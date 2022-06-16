Bigler Township Regional Police
On Wednesday, police assisted Curwensville Police Department with an assault incident in which there were injuries and the suspect fled on foot.
———
On Wednesday, police received a call to check on the welfare of several small children on Spruce Street. A check was made of the home and it was determined that the children were not in danger at the present time. A referral was made to Clearfield Children and Youth Services.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 9 p.m., a 46-year-old Brockway man arrived to a 34-year-old Madera man’s residence on Atlantic Avenue, Bigler Township, to test drive a 2006 Honda CBR1000, red and black in color. The Brockway man proceeded to take the motorcycle for a test drive and did not return. It was discovered that the man arrived at the Madera man’s residence in a 2016 Ford Fusion, white in color, which was entered as stolen from Ridgway Borough. The Ford Fusion was towed from the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Sometime between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m., a burglary occurred on the 600-block of Pinetop Road, Bradford Township. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a shed and took numerous spray paint cans and spray paint. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) is requested to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Monday at 6:05 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 121.4, Bradford Township. Deon A. Christian, 25, of Akron, Ohio was driving when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. His vehicle impacted an embankment and rolled over approximately four times. Christian and his passenger were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for injuries sustained during the crash. Police were assisted on scene by BJW Fire Company and Clearfield EMS.
———
Between May 29 and June 12, police investigated a report of stolen items from a 29-year-old Grassflat woman’s shed on Grassflat Avenue, Cooper Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On June 12 at 4:02 a.m., a 26-year-old Grampian man entered a residence on Alexander Road, Bigler Township that he did not belong in. The man gained access to the residence through an unlocked front door. While in the residence, the man removed his boots before being told by the home owner to leave the residence. The man complied and left. The man was taken into custody for criminal trespass.
———
On June 12 at 2:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Railroad Street, Coalport Borough. Upon further investigation, Scott Reader, 21, of Northern Cambria was found to have warrants and in possession of methamphetamines, THC wax and related drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On June 11 at 11:56 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 153 south of Route 4013, Pine Township. A deer entered the roadway and a driver struck the deer.
———
On June 11 at 4:09 p.m., police investigated a burglary which occurred on the 700-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough the night prior. A Poulan Pro chainsaw and a Ryobi weed eater were stolen from a storage room. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 11 at 3:12 p.m., police responded to Plain Mine Road, Bradford Township for dogs running loose on the property, The dog’s owner, a 32-year-old Mineral Spring man, was cited for leash law.
———
On June 11 at 5:38 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 322 in Pine Township. Matthew E. Hooftallen, 21, of Punxsutawney fell asleep and drifted off the left side of the road, striking a guide rail end. Hooftallen was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injuries.
———
On June 10 at 9:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Walker Street, Houtzdale Borough, due to the vehicle’s registration being expired. During the traffic stop the driver, a 63-year-old Houtzdale man, appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On June 10 at 6:50 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East, Bradford Township. A vehicle driven by Xin Jing, 47, of Columbus, Ohio drifted over while attempting to pass Audrey Wells, 61, of Loudon, N.H. and collided with her vehicle. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and there were no injuries related to this crash.
———
On June 10 at 5:04 p.m., a dirt bike was observed being driven on Winburne Munson Road, Cooper Township. The driver, a known 24-year-old Winburne man, refused to stop the dirt bike and continued at a slow rate of speed. The dirt bike was then stopped and the man refused to get off the dirt bike and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.
———
On June 10 at approximately 1 a.m., Jacob Fyock, 24, of Osceola Mills smashed a 25-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s phone and threw it into the woods on the 100-block of Link Road, Boggs Township. Fyock was charged with criminal mischief.
———
On June 10 at approximately 5:25 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute on Trolley Street, Cooper Township. Upon further investigation, it was found that Raymond Martell, 28, of Winburne slapped a 73-year-old Winburne woman. Martell was cited for harassment through the local Magisterial District Judge’s office.
———
On June 9, police took a report of a theft on Old Sawmill Road, Graham Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 9 at 6:30 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 8012 (I-80 West on ramp mile marker 123), Bradford Township. A tractor-trailer was not properly secured and broke free. The unsecured vehicle struck the guide rail, causing minor damage.
———
On June 8 at 11 p.m., police responded to the Penn Highlands Clearfield for a report of an overdose on Drane Highway, Decatur Township. Troopers met with the victim, identified as a 30-year-old Houtzdale man. The investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On June 7 at 8:41 p.m., a domestic incident occurred on the 2600-block of Mutton Hollow Road, Bradford Township. a 38-year-old Curwensville man and a 36-year-old Woodland woman got into an argument which turned physical. Both were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 7 at approximately 1:53 p.m., a report was made that a domestic altercation occurred at a residence on Maple Street, Morris Township. A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested for simple assault.
———
On June 5 at 2:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Sportsman’s Road, Cooper Township. The driver, a 54-year-old Morrisdale woman, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 3 at 3:25 p.m., a commercial driven by Henry Peoples, 39, of Montgomery, Ala. vehicle hit a Penelec service power line which ran to a residence which cut the wire causing a loss of power to the residence on Grace Street, Houtzdale Borough. Peoples continued without stopping.
———
On June 1 at 12:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Shawn Wilkinson, 55, of Hawk Run on Powell Street, Morris Township. Wilkinson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
On May 30 at 6:39 p.m., police responded to an inactive domestic on Ann Street, Pike Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 15-year-old Curwensville girl had struck a 33-year-old Curwensville man on the arm. Appropriate charges were filed through the local Magisterial District Judge’s office.
———
On May 30 at 6:35 p.m., a 13-year-old Curwensville girl assaulted an assault with a screwdriver, and threatened further bodily harm to multiple adults on the 100-block of Anderson Road, Penn Township. The girl was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.
———
On May 29 at 6:44 p.m., Richard Coble, 59, of Munson was encountered driving a motorcycle with no registration plate attached on the 1100-block of Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. He attempted to flee from police and disabled his vehicle. He was found to have active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. Coble was taken to Clearfield County Jail on his warrant and additional charges were filed.
———
On May 28 between 5-8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of trespass on a 30-year-old man’s property on Mine 10 Road, Beccaria Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 28 at 7:43 a.m., a 26-year-old Philipsburg woman contacted PSP Clearfield in reference to a domestic on the 200-block of Rowland Avenue, Chester Hill Borough. The woman related that Nicholas Rowles, 27, of Houtzdale shoved her. Harassment charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 27 at 10:47 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on the 2800-block of Glen Hope Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Upon further investigation, a 74-year-old Irvona woman was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On May 27 at 2:22 p.m., Nittany Minit Mart contacted police in reference to Donald Pearsall, 35, of Philipsburg entering the business after being told he was no longer allowed on the premises. Contact was made with Pearsall and he agreed to leave the business. Pearsall was cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office for trespassing.
———
On May 15 at 1:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on Eureka Street, Woodward Township. Investigation revealed the driver, Aaron Spanik, 42, of Blandburg, was driving under the influence and in possession of controlled substances and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 8 at 4:25 p.m., troopers investigated a report of a hit and run crash involving a 58-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 36-year-old Morrisdale man as victims on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. The vehicle and suspect, a 22-year-old Altoona man, were identified. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
———
On April 21 at 7:56 p.m., police responded to a report of an online scam involving a 66-year-old Kylertown woman as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 12:27 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop for several moving violations on Route 879. Police made contact with the driver, Jose Balleza, 18, of Clearfield, who was found to not have a valid license. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, and Balleza provided officers with the marijuana. Balleza was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Balleza was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed upon receiving lab results.
Curwensville Borough
On Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., police were dispatched to Rails to Trails in the area of Arnoldtown Road and State Street for a report of a man who physically assaulted a woman riding her bike on the road. The woman sustained visible injuries to her face and head. According to the woman, the man attacked her as she rode past on her bike, striking her multiple times with a large stick before fleeing down the road towards Clearfield. Police located the man along the trail with a knife. A foot pursuit ensued across the Susquehanna River and several hundred yards into the woods on the opposing side. The man was successfully apprehended and taken into police custody. The Philipsburg man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, one count of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, one count of drug paraphernalia, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of summary harassment. The woman was evaluated by EMS and transported to the hospital for injuries.
———
Police were dispatched to a George Street residence for possible harassment.
———
Police were dispatched to Dollar General on State Street for a report of a retail theft. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police handled a call regarding trespassing at Goodman’s Foodliner on State Street. Charges are pending.
———
Police were dispatched to a Meadow Street residence for the report of domestic dispute involving the custody of a child. Police arrived on scene and intervened in the matter.
———
Police were dispatched to a School Street residence for a burning violation. The home owners were advised of Borough Ordinance regarding fires and the fire was extinguished.
———
Police were dispatched to a Thompson Street residence for the report of an aggressive dog. Police arrived on scene to find the dog was contained within the premises.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of State Route 879 and Old Erie Pike for the report of a dark colored Toyota Tundra driving recklessly. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a Glen Richey woman who committed multiple driving violations. The woman was found to have warrants and was taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to a Filbert Street residence for a report of a stolen gas can. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were dispatched to Wickett and Craig on Cooper Road for the report of a theft in which someone reportedly stole cash from the place of business. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were dispatched to an Anderson Street residence for the report of harassment, upon arrival on scene it was reported a man in the area was threatening the caller by phone.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.