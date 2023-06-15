State Police at Clearfield
On June 14 at 4:45 p.m. on Olanta Road/Davis Road in Pike Township, PSP came into contact with Scott Haversack, 40, of Olanta, who was known to have active arrest warrants. Haversack was taken into custody and found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court. Haversack was lodged in Clearfield County Jail on the previous arrest warratns.
———
On June 13 at 2:08 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/N. Front Street in Decatur Township, a vehicle struck a 2018 Honda CRV driven by Michelle A. Lorenc, 56, of North Tonawanda, N.Y. The Honda was stopped at a red light. The first vehicle that struck the Honda, described as a dark colored truck with a bed cover, turned onto Troy Hawk Run Highway and fled the scene. There were no injuries.
———
On May 27 at 10:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Bulka Road in Decatur Township, PSP found Peter Yazwinski, 45, of Houtzdale in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to CCJ on warrants. Charges are pending.
———
On June 1 at 7:44 p.m. on the 100 block of Appleton Hill Road in Penn Township, PSP investigated a theft of a catalytic converter that was stolen off of a 1979 GMC pickup truck owned by a 66-year-old Grampian man. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 12 at 1:14 p.m. on I80 westbound just before the Exit 120 off ramp, a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Kuldip Singh, 46, of Greenwood, Ind., was traveling in a straight direction when the truck suddenly went off the left hand side of the roadway, traveled up the hill before the front end dug into the embankment, causing the truck to jack knife. The truck continued up the embankment and struck the eastbound guard rail approximately 255 feet after leaving the highway, traveled an additional 87 feet after impact with the guide rail before coming to a final rest, blocking the east bound left lane. There were no injuries. The driver was cited through District Court 46-3-02. Lawrence Township VFC and PennDOT assisted on scene.
———
On May 22 at 4:57 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Kyle Coger, 32, of Allentown refused to leave the Bradley Street Cafe in Kylertown when asked to leave by management. He was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On June 2 at 4:38 a.m. on I80 eastbound within mile marker 133 in Cooper Township, a 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by Naftali S. Wachsman, 19, of Milwaukee, Wisc. traveled off the northbound shoulder, striking a guide rail, traveling a short distance and further coming to a rest in the left lane. There were no injuries.
———
PSP is investigating a theft of metal electrical power line switches valued at $1,500 from Curwensville Grampian Highway in Pike Township that occurred between May 21 and May 22. The victim is a 85-year-old male Curwensville man. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.
———
A 66-year-old Grampian female was charged with harassment by communication that occurred between May 24 and May 25 on State Street in Curwensville against a 30-year-old Clearfield male.
———
On June 11 at 12:20 a.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP arrested a 54-year-old Fallentimber male for DUI.
———
On June 4 at 1:58 a.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 29-year-old Curwensville female related that she was sexually assaulted at the 322 Drive-In movie theater. She then refused to cooperate with the investigation.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 3 at 7:55 p.m. on McCulley Road in Burnside Township, PSP received a report of a domestic dispute between a 69-year-old Cherry Tree female and a 17-year-old Cherry Tree female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 14, 2021 on Deer Run Road in Bell Township, a theft by deception/ID theft occurred when a 60-year-old Mahaffey woman’s identity was stolen. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On May 7 at 3:32 p.m. on Spruce Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a lost black iPhone valued at $700 in the area of Rebelz Club. The item was located and returned to its 27-year-old male owner of Moscow, Pa.
———
On June 6 at 5:12 p.m. on the 600 block of Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough, Daniel McDiffitt, 33, of Philipsburg threatened to cut a 54-year-old Philipsburg female’s throat and kill everyone in the house with a knife.