Lawrence Township Police
Police responded to a crash on June 14 at 4:08 p.m. on state Route 879, River Road at the intersection with Plaza Drive. A 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Charles J. Ritterson Jr., 44, of New Millport proceeded without clearance from a stop sign on Plaza Drive and attempted to turn left onto River Road. A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Clifton T. Charles, 44, of Clearfield was traveling west on River Road and impacted the Toyota. There were no injuries.
Police received a report of a disturbance at a resident on Byers Street in Clearfield. It was discovered that Tia Dixon, 25, of Clearfield accused family members of doing drugs in her house and began yelling and throwing items at a family cookout. it was reported that Dixon then struck a 25-year-old female of Woodland in the chest with both of her fists and grabbed the victim by the arms, leaving small bruises and scratch marks. A non-traffic citation of harassment was filed against Dixon.
State Police at DuBois
On June 14 at 11:01 p.m.on the 8700-block of Tyler Road in Huston Township, PSP responded for a reported domestic altercation. The 28-year-old female victim of Weedville said she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Ty Hahn, 27, of Weedville. Troopers observed recent physical injuries on the victim. Charges were filed through District Court 46-3-01 and an arrest was issued. Hahn was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Investigation ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 12 at 12:14 a.m. on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop for a summary violation on a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 54-year-old Mahaffey female. The woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Rockview
On June 13 at 9 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg, a 33-year-old Warriors Mark female struck another female, a 26-year-old from Osceola Mills about 10 times with a closed fist.