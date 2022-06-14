Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of missing medication. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a report of a mental health patient leaving the facility. Police arrived and located the man inside a vehicle. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to go back inside without conflict. Police were later called to the hospital for the same man who was being confrontational with ER staff. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief to the front door of Park Street residence. Police arrived and observed the glass exterior of the door to be shattered. Police are investigating.
———
Police located a wanted man in the area of East Pine Street and North Third Street. The man was found to have multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a man trespassing on the grandstands of the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Police located the man outside of the grandstands and warned him of his actions.
———
Police responded to a physical altercation on East Market Street. In addition to the altercation, a woman was to have punched a vehicle. Police arrived and located the woman, who was irate and uncooperative with officers. The woman was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 3:15 p.m., police were summoned to the Clearfield County Jail on a report of drug paraphernalia being discovered. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 10:40 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle crash on Chester Street. A vehicle was backing from a parked position and struck a moving vehicle. No persons were injured.
———
On Monday at 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a domestic which occurred earlier in the day at a residence on Baneyville Road. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Clayton Shadeck, 33, of Clearfield began yelling and threatening to break items in a 48-year-old Clearfield woman’s home with a stick. It was reported that Shadeck had thrown several items and punched holes in the woman’s walls. It was also reported that Shadeck and the woman had gotten into a physical altercation before Shadeck left the scene. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 6:55 p.m., a crash occurred when a deer entered Interstate 80 East, Sandy Township via the north berm and went into the path of a vehicle, resulting in collision. No injuries were reported at the scene.
———
On June 10 at 5:41 p.m., a crash occurred as Shirley C. Saintz, 72, of New Oxford was driving on State Park Road, Huston Township. Saintz lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line, striking a guiderail. Saintz then continued north before striking the guide rail again. Police were assisted on scene by Penfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mill Road Madhouse, and Amserv Dusan. Saintz was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injury.
———
On June 6 at 3 p.m., a possible assault occurred on Carson Hill Road, Brady Township, involving a 17-year-old Luthersburg girl as victim. PSP DuBois is investigating.
———
On April 16 at 8:36 p.m., Natalie Stuart, 32, of Clearfield was stopped for a traffic violation on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. It was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol. Stuart was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
June 13
The administrator at Triangle Tech reported someone drilled a hole in one of the school vehicles gas tank, and stole the gas.
———
A Spafford Road resident reported a suspicious pick up with Georgia plates driving up and down the road the last few days. Officers will be providing extra patrols in the area.
———
False alarm at Alvetro’s Landscaping.
———
False alarm at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza.
June 12
An employee of Crisis asked officers to check the welfare of a 45-year-old woman who had called because her 51-year-old paramour had not been taking his medication and had said that he was going to hurt her. Upon arrival officers spoke to the woman and found that the couple had been evicted and needed to be out of the apartment the next day. They had been arguing about the move and the man at one point told the woman she needed to get away from him or he would hurt her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
State police requested Sandy Township Police attempt to locate a vehicle that was involved in an accident on Interstate 80 and got off at exit 101. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at the Fairfield Inn, and the owner explained he hit a deer while on the interstate.
———
Employees of Long John Silvers reported that an unknown man became belligerent when he found out the dining room was closed. He attempted to enter the back door of the restaurant and started insulting employees. The man was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
———
Walmart employees reported a man with a dog soliciting on the sidewalk near the entrance of the store. The man and dog were gone upon officers’ arrival.
———
Multiple false alarms at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza
June 11
A Sher De Lin Road resident reported that her 60-year-old neighbor continually comes on to her property harassing her and her family. The woman accused them of moving property stakes and the evening before had driven her riding mower on their property while intoxicated, continuing to harass them.
———
DuBois Mall Security reported a suspicious vehicle full of junk that had been parked in the Mall lot all day.
———
Multiple false alarms at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza
———
A Wayne Road resident reported that her neighbor’s dog had a rabbit in its mouth, so she began yelling at the dog. The dog’s 84-year-old owner then threatened to shoot the woman’s cat. When police talked to the 84-year-old she admitted making the threat, but stated she did not own a gun and would not shoot anything if she did.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 11 at 10:36 p.m., a driver on Route 219, Burnside Borough struck a mailbox, then a 35 miles-per-hour traffic sign. The front bumper (silver in color) was located at the scene. The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed. Police are investigating.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 4 at 5:30 a.m., a crash occurred on East Sycamore Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. A deer struck a motorcycle driven by Robert J. Reiter, 43, of Snow Shoe. Reiter sustained suspected minor injury.