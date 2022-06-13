Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 10:35 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Woodland Road when officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. After further investigation it was found that Greg Martell, 42, of Clearfield was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Martell was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a chemical test of blood, then released to his wife once the testing was finished.
———
On Saturday at 11:36 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of River Road when they came behind a black Nissan Altima with a faulty exhaust and an expired inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted and it was found that Wesley Stephens, 25, of Clearfield was under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Saturday at 8 a.m., police were notified by Clearfield Borough Police of a possible sexual assault which occurred on the 400-block of Hill Street Extension. Township officers met with borough police officers and discussed the events that were reported. Lawrence Township police transported a male suspect to the Township Police Station for an interview. After further investigation and interview of the victim, Lawrence Township officers were instructed by the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office to file charges of indecent assault. Further investigation into the incident is required and other possible charges are pending on the man, along with possibly other individuals.
———
On Saturday at 4:10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Park Avenue Extension due to numerous equipment violations. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Harry Bloom Jr., 36, of Clearfield. Bloom was suspected to be under the influence of controlled substance(s). Bloom was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and later released. Charges will be filed upon receiving lab results.
———
On Friday at 2:13 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 322 and the Royal Inn Motel for several traffic violations committed by the driver of a vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, police identified the man as Jamie Pritts, 40, of West Decatur. It was found that Pritts was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Pritts subsequently taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Pritts was later released to a sober family member. Charges to be filed upon receiving lab results.
———
On June 5, police responded to Tammy’s Garden on two separate occasions for an elderly man stealing vegetable plants. On the second occasion, officers were able to identify the suspect, an 85-year-old Kylertown man, track him down, and make a formal arrest. A summary charge of retail theft was filed.
———
On June 1 at 4:13 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle crash on Wolf Run Road. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that Douglas H. Robison, 57, of Clearfield had stopped behind Cameron L. McGarry, 50, of Curwensville on Industrial Park Road. The light appeared to be malfunctioning and McGarry attempted to make a U-turn. Robison began doing the same. After the U-turn, McGarry was driving at a slow rate of speed and waved Robison forward to pass. Robison stopped beside him and yelled at him, then drove at a high rate of speed and slammed on his brakes, leaving two long skid marks from his tires. Robison got out of his vehicle and yelled at McGarry, then returned to his vehicle and began driving. Robison then abruptly slammed on his breaks, causing McGarry’s vehicle to impact the rear of Robison’s.
Curwensville Borough
Police located a small dog on McNaul Street running at large. The owner was located and the dog was subsequently returned.
———
Police were notified of a woman who went missing from the Curwensville area on June 8. Following an investigation, the individual was subsequently located on June 12.
———
Police were called to a 400-block of Locust Street apartment for a domestic in progress. Both individuals were located. The man was found to be in violation of his bail. Both parties were separated. Charges on the woman are pending.
———
Police were called to a Hill Street resident for trespassing. Upon arrival, it was found that the day prior a man had entered the property owner’s garage and residence for a short period of time. The man was located and charges for burglary and criminal trespass are pending.
———
Police were called to a Center Street residence for the report of a dog that had left its owners residence and was on the caller’s property. Police and animal enforcement arrived and the dog’s owner was cited.
———
Police were called to Irvin Park for the report of vandalism. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to a Center Street residence for the report of burglary, in which an individual had entered a residence and taken items. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to a Center Street residence for the report of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that it was verbal in nature only and all parties were advised to desist and separate.
———
Police were called to a State Street business for a report of a 911 hangup call. Police arrived and found everything to be okay.
———
Police were called to State Street for the report of a two vehicle collision.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street for a moving violation. The driver and passenger attempted to switch seating positions in the vehicle. Both occupants were removed and placed in custody. Both the driver and passenger were found to have multiple warrants. Citations were filed on both the driver and passenger.
———
Police were called to a Center Street residence for a burning violation. Police arrived on scene to find that the fire was being extinguished.
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 10 at 1:01 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 36 near Low Grade Road, Westover Borough. Toni D. Chernisky, 32, of Westover was driving when a deer came from the right side of the roadway onto Route 36. Chernisky’s vehicle then struck the deer.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On June 2 at 9 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence through an open basement window on North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Once inside, suspect(s) removed a large tool chest and miscellaneous PVC piping, then fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information can reach PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.