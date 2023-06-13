Clearfield Regional Police
On June 3 at 10:41 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, police were dispatched for the report of a fight in one of the rooms. It was found that a domestic altercation had occurred between a 48-year-old female and her daughter, who were guests at the hotel. The victim’s mother sustained multiple injuries from being physically assaulted by her daughter, Allison Maelee Derosier, 22, who was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
On June 6 at 1:39 p.m. on River Road/Palmer Street, police were dispatched for the report of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway with the driver possibly having a seizure. The driver was identified as Michael Anthony Luzier, 39, who became combative with police and EMS, subsequently biting an EMT on the arm. Luzier was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Two juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest. Charges are pending.
On June 11 at 8:23 p.m. on River Railway, police received a call about a shirtless male wearing red shorts behind Bucks Pizza, throwing rocks at passing vehicles and allegedly appearing intoxicated. Police spoke to Colby Jamison Roa who was highly intoxicated and unable to answer police questioning. He was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for CCJ clearance. While en route to the hospital, Roa became irate and uncooperative. He refused to walk into the hospital and had to be assisted onto a bed. While attempting to restraint Roa, he kicked and spit at officers. Roa was eventually cleared and transported to CCJ where he was housed. Charges were filed.
On June 6 at Goodwill, a known female went into the store and removed two picture frames totaling $9.98. The female then left Goodwill without paying for the items. Video was obtained and charges are pending.
On June 5 at Penn Highlands Clearfield, the hospital contacted police regarding a found bag of suspected methamphetamine. Police arrived and took possession of the bag to be disposed.
On June 6 at 7:31 p.m. on the 300 block of Hook Street in Clearfield, police were dispatched for a possible break-in in progress. Police observed Ashley Assalone inside the basement of the residence, attempting to take items. Assalone was taken into custody as she did not have permission to be inside the residence. She was transported to CCJ where she was housed. Charges filed.
On June 4 at 8:10 p.m. on Powell Avenue, police responded to a domestic disturbance where a 42-year-old female was punched by a 47-year-old male during an argument. The male fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Charges pending.
On June 6 on Reed Street, police are currently investigating two attempted illegal firearms purchases at Grice Gun Shop by a 56-year-old male and a 34-year-old male.
Police are currently investigating a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nichol Street on June 6. A group of juveniles drove away with the victim’s car while they were using the restroom at Sheetz. Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle is asked to contact police.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 21, an investigation was conducted by PSP into a report of a missing person. Alec Curran, 20, of Latrobe was last seen at a private residence on the 2800 block of Long Run Road in Boggs Township. Curran was later located by PSP and the investigation was closed.
On May 24 at 6:30 p.m. on State Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP investigated an assault of a 30-year-old Clearfield male. A 63-year-old Curwenville male was charged.
On May 26 at 4:06 p.m.on Passmore Road in Knox Township, PSP received a report from Clearfield County Children and Youth services regarding a 12-year-old Philipsburg male. After troopers conducted interviews and received photos from CYS, Pamela Kelly, 69, of Curwensville was charged with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
On May 31 at 12:04 a.m. on the 100 block of Lamb Drive in Morris Township, unknown person(s) scammed a 59-year-old Morrisdale woman out of $2,500. The victim said she purchased Apple gift cards to provide to the scammer.
A one-vehicle crash occurred on June 12 at 4:43 p.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Curwensville Highway north of Ferncliff Road when a 2020 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound when a deer jumped from a cliff area off the south berm. The deer landed on the truck’s windshield with an initial impact in the driver’s side area. The deer also broke the driver’s side mirror. The driver then pulled off the road.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 11 at 9:31 p.m., a death investigation was conducted by PSP in Clearfield County.