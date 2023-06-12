Clearfield Regional Police
On June 9 at Walmart, 100 Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, PSP received a report of a child’s handicapped stroller found in the Walmart parking lot. The owner may claim the stroller by contacting Clearfield Regional police at 814-765-1647.
State Police at DuBois
On June 8 at 8 a.m. PSP responded to 6927 Route 28 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, for a reported burglary/theft of a dump truck at the Warsaw Township municipal building. Between June 7 at 3:30 p.m. and June 8 at 5:45 a.m., an unknown person made entry into the building and stole a 2011 red Dodge 5500 T-Plate dup truck. The truck displayed PA Registration Plate MG1316N, had a yellow light on top and material spreader on the back. There were no identifying markers to Warsaw Township on the vehicle.
On June 9 around 11:20 a.m., it was discovered the stolen dump truck was returned to the municipal building. It was determined that Dennis Dinger, 40, of DuBois had stolen the dump truck on June 8 around 1 a.m. and returned it on June 9 at 11 a.m. Charges for burglary, theft and criminal trespass were prepared against Dinger through District Court 54-3-03.
———
There will be a sobriety checkpoint held within Troop C, DuBois Patrol Station area during the next 30 days.