State Police at Clearfield
On May 28 at 7:38 p.m. on Genesee Lane in Cooper Township, PSP arrested a 38-year-old Osceola Mills man who was DUI in a vehicle owned by a 38-year-old Osceola Mills female victim. The male was not authorized to drive the vehicle.
———
On May 30 at 9:07 p.m. on the 500 block of First Street in Grampian Borough, unknown person(s) forcefully entered the basement of the residence and removed several items of value from a 71-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, both of Grampian. Stolen items included a Husqva 390 XP chainsaw, a camo book bag containing miscellaneous camping supplies, and a hammock.
———
On June 7 at 11:06 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Chrysler Sebring for an equipment violation. The passenger, a 40-year-old Clarion male, admitted to having marijuana in his possession. The marijuana and related drug paraphernalia were seized. The passenger was charged with possession and taken to Clearfield County Jail due to him having a warrant for his arrest.
———
On June 8 at 5:47 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 126.5 in Bradford Township, a 2015 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Sharifjon Khotamov, 28, of West Chester, Ohio, and a 2018 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Oluwaseyi T. Akingbade, 41, of Brooklyn, NY were traveling east when the first truck side swiped the second trucks in the right lane. Both units stopped. PSP were assisted by Clearfield EMS and Morrisdale Vol. Fire Co. There were no injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On June 6 at 2:55 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Carol J. Mulvihill, 74, of Weedville struck the rear of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler driven by Gary A. Knaresboro, 65 of DuBois, who was stopped in the travel lane due to construction. No injuries reported.
———
On May 26 at 6 p.m. on Evergreen Drive in Huston Township, a juvenile broke into a residence belonging to a 43-year-old Penfield female and removed an iPad. The iPad was returned without any problems.
State Police at Rockview
On June 3 at 10:35 a.m. on the 500 block of Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP were notified of a verbal altercation at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School soccer fields. A citation for disorderly conduct was filed against Laura Gunter, 23, of Osceola Mills.