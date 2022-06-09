Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 3:23 a.m., police encountered a 31-year-old DuBois man in a parking lot on the 100-block of East Main Street, Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. He was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed pending blood results.
———
On May 26 at 12:32 a.m., police made a vehicle stop on Ridge Road, Burnside Township, for multiple equipment violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, the driver, a 45-year-old La Jose woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of a controlled substance along with association paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood results and will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.