Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

Recommended Video

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Sunday at 3:23 a.m., police encountered a 31-year-old DuBois man in a parking lot on the 100-block of East Main Street, Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. He was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed pending blood results.

———

On May 26 at 12:32 a.m., police made a vehicle stop on Ridge Road, Burnside Township, for multiple equipment violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, the driver, a 45-year-old La Jose woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of a controlled substance along with association paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood results and will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos