Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a South Third Street residence for a report of an altercation between two individuals. Police arrived and determined the incident to be verbal in nature.
Police responded to Elm Street for a report of a disorderly juvenile. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
Police and fire crews responded to South Fourth Street for a report of a structure fire. While responding, police learned that a woman was still inside the residence. Police and fire crews assisted with moving the woman out of the residence and into an ambulance. Fire crews extinguished the flames. The incident is under investigation at this time.
Police responded to a report of a man experiencing an overdose at an Ogden Avenue residence. Police made contact with the man who stated that he had also dislocated his shoulder. EMS transported the man to the hospital.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man looking into car windows. Police located the man who was found to be heavily intoxicated. EMS transported the man to the hospital. Citations to be filed.
Police located a cellphone that was found at a North Third Street establishment. If you have lost a cellphone, please claim it at the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
While on patrol, police observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Woodland Road. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the area of Reed Street. Police made contact with the individuals and found them to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges to be filed.
Police responded to a Woodland Road residence for a report of a small skunk that was acting odd. Police were unable to locate the skunk and the game commission was notified.
Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Borough Police responded to the area of the Clearfield County Jail for a report of two inmates fleeing the area. Police are still investigating.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 3, 2021, Crystal Rauch, 46, knowingly provided false information on official documents when attempting to purchase a firearm. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police were dispatched to the Locust Street Apartments for a physical domestic. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim had fled the scene while the suspect, Adam Rauch, was located inside the residence. It was reported that Rauch had made threats toward police, Police took Rauch into custody and charges were filed.
Police were dispatched to a Meadow Street business for the report of criminal mischief. Police found several windows, heavy equipment, and fire suppression devices damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were dispatched to a Center Street residence for the report of an aggressive dog running at large.
Police were dispatched to the Naulton Road area for the report of a suspicious man walking on the roadway. Police located the man and everything was found to be okay.
Police were dispatched to a Sunset Lane residence for a report of a physical domestic in progress reporting a Shad Bloom was allegedly assaulting another man. Charges are pending.
Police conducted a traffic stop on North Street where the driver of the vehicle, Justin Grassmyer, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and multiple warrants. Grassmyer was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police were dispatched to Ridgeview Elder Care for the report of possible verbal abuse. The investigation is ongoing.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday night at 6:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 6200-block of Route 322, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. A 17-year-old DuBois boy displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending the boy’s blood results through the Jefferson County Juvenile Probation Office.
On May 26 at 8:03 p.m., contact was made with Chester Scott, 64, of DuBois as he was observed exiting the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, Sandy Township, and throwing away an opened “Budweiser” beer bottle next to a fully marked PSP patrol unit. Scott was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Scott’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 8:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 West at the 146.4 mile marker, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Om Ngai, 42, of Stone Mountain, Ga. was driving west when his vehicle left the roadway off the left hand side of I-80 for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck the PennDOT guardrail located off the left-hand shoulder of I-80, damaging approximately 200 feet of the guard rail and scattered large stones into the left-hand lane of I-80, making it impassable. All passengers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured. Police were assisted on scene by Fire Police.
On Friday at 8:28 p.m., police responded to the 500-block of Penn Five Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Upon arriving on scene, Gregory Kay, 44, of Osceola Mills was located inside the residence that he is excluded from due to a PFA. Kay was ultimately charged with a PFA violation as well as burglary and defiant trespass. Kay is currently housed in the Centre County Jail.