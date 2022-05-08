Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to a Walnut Street residence for a domestic altercation between a male and female. Upon arrival it was found to be verbal in nature.
———
Police located Eric Gillingham, 38, on George Street who was wanted through multiple law enforcement agencies. He was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to an Allegheny Street residence for the report of a psychological emergency. Police de-escalated the incident.
———
Police made contact with Mickayla Bryan, 28, in Goodman’s Foodliner’s parking lot who was found to be operating a motor vehicle with multiple violations. Bryan was wanted through Clearfield Borough Police and Curwensville Borough Police. Bryan was found to be suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle. She was placed into custody and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw before being transported to CCJ. Charges are pending.
———
Police located two juveniles on the Meadow Street railroad bridge. Both were advised to leave to avoid trespassing charges.
———
Police initiated a traffic stop on McNaul Street when the driver fo the vehicle was found to Brandon LeFort, 25. LeFort was wanted through multiple law enforcement agencies, had a suspended drivers license and suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs. Drug paraphernalia was found on his person. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw before being taken to CCJ. Charges are pending.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 5 at 7:05 a.m. on the 700-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP charged Thomas L. Supenia, 60, of Flinton with public drunkenness and similar misconduct when Supenia attempted to make entrance into The Central Bar, yelling at a female in the bar and being highly intoxicated.
———
On March 3 t 7:09 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township at Kwik Fill, in Kylertown, PSP responded to a report of a fuel drive-off. The truck company was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 1 at 8 a.m. on Tyrone Pike/Ball Hallow Road in Glen Hope Borough, PSp responded to a report of trespass involving a 43-year-old male victim of Altoona. The suspect was identified and is pending charges through District Court.
———
On May 2 at 11:02 p.m. on Lingle Street/Mays Street in Osceola Mills, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford F150 XLT for summary violations. A 61-year-old Osceola Mills male was suspected of operating a motor vehicle while DUI. Criminal charges pending.
———
On April 16 at 3:08 a.m. on Walton Street/Rowland Avenue in Chester Hill Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 34-year-old Philipsburg male. The male was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges pending.
———
On April 17 at 12:16 a.m. on Pine Run Road/Doran Lane in Bigler Township, PSP contacted James Lattieri, 53, of Madera for a summary traffic violation. Lattieri was found to be DUI.
———
On May 3 at 5:16 p.m. on Toad Lane in Morris Township, PSP was contacted about a domestic incident. A 39-year-old Morrisdale male had a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old Morrisdale female that turned physical. Additionally, the male threatened to kill the female. Charges including strangulation have been filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On May 2 at 8:52 p.m. on the 1800-block of Pine Run Road in Bigler Township, PSP investigated a domestic altercation. Tatyana Vishnevsky, 46, of Philiadelphia and Dean Smith, 67, of Madera were cited for harassment.