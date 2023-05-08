Clearfield Regional Police
Police responded to Valley View Drive in Lawrence Township for a domestic dispute. A female had suffered injuries to her neck from an altercation with a male. As a result, police has an active arrest warrant for Shawn Fontes, 31, of Clearfield. Fontes is charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and other related charges. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fontes is asked to contact CRPD.
Police are attempting to locate a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from the plaza along River Road in Clearfield.
Police arrested Amber Johnson, 39, of Clearfield on a felony warrant for possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances. Johnson was located in an attic inside a residence along East Cherry Street. She was taken into custody and transported to the jail.
Police located a female along Dorey Street in Clearfield Borough who had several active arrest warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The female attempted to run inside her residence but was apprehended by police. She was transported to Clearfield County Jail on the active warrants.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle along Williams Street in Clearfield Borough for a traffic violation. The vehicle continued to travel along Williams Street and eventually came to a stop along Clearfield Street. The male was found to be under the influence of alcohol. DUI charges are pending on the male.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 28 at 9:52 a.m. on North Railroad Street in Woodward Township, troopers received a report of a PFA violation agaist a 33-year-old Houtzdale female. Upon investigation, a violation was determined to have occurred. Charges were prepared for the 52-year-old Houtzdale female.
On May 5 at 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough,, PSP received a call regarding a found pellet gun. This pellet gun was found in an apartment at the address. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 6 at 10:20 a.m. on the 300-block Graham Station Road in Decatur Township, a 1996 blue Suzuki King Quad 300cc four-wheeler was stolen from a 66-year-old Philipsburg man’s carport. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 7 at 1:15 a.m. on Spruce Street in Bigler Township, PSP investigated a report of an adult male having sexual relations with an 8-year-old female. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On April 28 at 1:17 p.m. on South Sixth Street in Snow Shoe Borough, PSP investigated when a 50-year-old Snow Shoe female reportedly had her drivers license taken.
PSP investigated an incident of theft that occurred between April 27 and April 28 on Repasky Road in Snow Shoe Township. The 58-year-old Clarence male noticed that someone had taken money out of his bank account.
On May 4 at 8:09 a.m. on Maple Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by April D. Grundusky, 49, of Osceola Mills was traveling west when a 14-year-old male pedestrian failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The Chevrolet collided with the pedestrian on the vehicle’s 11-o’clock position, and the pedestrian hit the windshield of the vehicle with his head. The juvenile was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to UPMC Altoona for treatment of a suspected head injury. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene due to a shattered windshield.
On May 6 at 9:24 a.m. on Alder Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Danelle K. Billotte, 20, of Morrisdale was traveling north on Second Street and a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Cathy M. Thomas, 69, of Morrisdale was traveling west on Alder Street. The Hyundai failed to properly stop at the stop sign, entered intersection, and struck the Chevrolet. There were no injuries reported.