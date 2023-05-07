State Police at Ebensburg
On April 28 at 5:31 p.m. on the 2100 block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated an identity theft. An unknown person(s) used the identities of a 52-year-old Glasgow female and 56-year-old Glasgow male to open various accounts.
On May 3 at 5:56 p.m. on the 100 block of Apple Street in Reade Township, PSP investigated a family disturbance where Leslie Walizer, 41, of Fallentimber sent threatening messages to a 23-year-old Fallentimber male and his girlfriend, a 23-year-old Fallentimber female.
On March 11 at 7:58 p.m. on the 100 block of Sugar Street in Fallentimber at One Stop, PSP investigated when William Kennedy, 76, of Altoona took several items without paying. Charges for retail theft were filed at District Court 47-3-05.
On April 30 at 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Executive Drive in Reade Township, Dalton Sacolic, 27, of Fallentimber, damaged a 42-year-old Fallentimber male’s tractor hood. Charges filed at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office in Hastings.
On May 4 at 9:23 a.m. on the 200 block of Shadey Lane in Reade Township, Robin Shomo, 42, of Fallentimber, and Robin Shomo, 66, also of Fallentimber, were involved in a physical altercation about civil property. Charges filed at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office in Hastings.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 5 on the 1100 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP investigated a theft that occurred. A 66-year-old Fallentimber man had $600 stolen at this location. Investigation is ongoing.
On April 24 at 5:02 p.m. on Martins Road in Woodward Township, PSP investigated a report of a found shotgun, Iver Johnson Inc. Hardwick Vermont with a sawed-off barrel bearing serial number 1102C. PSP is attempting to find the owner.
On April 30 on Grandview Avenue in Curwensville Borough, an unknown vehicle with unknown operator hit a light pole in the front yard of the residence. The vehicle was appeared to have been traveling from Bloomington Avenue onto Grandview Avenue. No debris or paint transfer was observed while on scene and no clear tire marks were observed in the grass. The area was canvassed and no vehicles with damage were observed.
On May 3 at 7:58 p.m. on Salem Road/Old Valley Road in Boggs Township, a black Chevrolet Colorado owned by a 20-year-old West Decatur male was keyed while parked along Salem Road in the early hours of the morning.
On May 4 at 6:02 p.m. PSP received a report of an identity theft. An unknown person applied for a cell phone through AT&T with a false name. The 40-year-old West Decatur male victim received the bill when he did not open the account.
On May 5 at 7:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, Melissa Norris, 44, of Irvona was found to be in physical control of a motor vehicle while DUI of drugs. Charges are pending.
PSP is investigating an incident where a Bigler Township resident was contacting a fake Facebook account that was allegedly selling puppies. The victim was asked to pay for the puppies with a Visa gift card obtained from a store. The victim purchased the gift and provided the card numbers to the scammer and never received the puppies. PSP would like to notify the public that the use of gift cards to purchase items via the internet from unknown persons is likely a scam and residents should not provide these gift cards or any other form of payment to people they do not know personally, unless it is from a legitimate business.
Troopers responded to a suicide attempt in Bradford Township on May 6.
State Police at DuBois
On May 5 at 10:25 p.m. on I80 Exit 111 off-ramp, in Pine Township, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Kierra M. Brown, 19, of Curwensville abruptly changed lanes in an attempt to exit the interstate, missed the exit and traveled off the roadway, traveled across the off ramp and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported. Brown was found to be in possession of a small amount of drugs/paraphernalia.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 5 at 8:44 p.m. on state Route 36 in Chest Township south of Camp Road, a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Todd L. Ferguson, 54, of Westover traveled onto the northbound lane and Christine A. Wright, 53, of Mahaffey was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and attempted to avoid being struck by the Mitsubishi. A collision occurred. Both drivers were transported by Hastings Ambulance to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center of unknown injuries. PSP were assisted by Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey.
On May 1 at 4 p.m. on Clover Run Road in Bell Township, an incident occurred when a 34-year-old Mahaffey female transferred funds via PayPal for items she was purchasing from a 30-year-old male of Creek Side without receiving them. Investigation continues.