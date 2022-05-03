Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to W. Locust Street for a report of a disturbance taking place. Police arrived and found that no altercation had taken place.
———
A registration plate was found and turned into police. Police were able to locate the owner and return the property.
———
Police responded to complaint along E. 7th Street where a woodburner was producing smoke blowing into a neighbor’s residence. Officers were able to handle the situation.
———
Officers responded to Cemetery Road for a vehicle that was disabled in the roadway. Police were able to assist in getting the vehicle off the roadway.
———
Police responded to Weaver Street for a report of juveniles throwing items at vehicles. Police arrived and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a report of a female who was refusing to leave a residence. Police were canceled while responding as the female had left.
———
Police responded to Reed Street for a noise complaint. Officers arrived on scene and did not locate anything.
———
Police assisted EMS and the Fire Department with a medical emergency along Leavy Avenue.
Lawrence Township Police
Police were called to Lawrence Park Village on April 18 for a report of a male damaging a mailbox. Upon arrival it was learned that an individual witnessed the offense and was able to identify Taylor James English as the one who damaged a lock on a mailbox belonging to another resident. English was charged with summary criminal mischief.
———
Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Fire Tower Road/Neeper Road. The vehicle was abandoned and blocking the roadway. Upon arrival and throughout police investigation, it was discovered that Montgomery F. Grumblatt, 48, had crashed the vehicle into a tree, causing massive damage to the truck. The driver had allegedly been drinking alcohol which was a contributing factor to the crash. Grumblatt was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
Police were summoned to the 1300-block of Powell Avenue in Hyde for a report of stolen equipment taken from a job site. Ronald James Nice, 50, of Forty Fort was found to be responsible and a former employee of the job site owner, IGC Property Preservation. Charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft have been filed at District Court 46-3-02.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 2 at 7:50 p.m. PSP handled a theft by deception case in White Township, Cambria County, in which a 58-year-old Flinton man was tricked into believing he won the Publishers Clearinghouse Grand Prize. The victim is out $20.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 17 at 1:37 a.m. on Glendale Valley Boulevard/Dillon Road in Beccaria Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Dodge Durango for an equipment violation. The driver, a 47-year-old Glasgow man, appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI.
———
On April 8 at 4:40 p.m. on the 1600-block of Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, Barbara Williams, 61, of Irvona was observed taking multiple goods from Dollar General without paying. Charges of retail theft/shoplifting were filed through District Judge James Glass’ office.
———
On Feb. 17 at 3:28 a.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop at Kylertown Drifting Highway/Larson Road in Cooper Township. Justin Heimer, 36, of Bellefonte was placed in custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges pending.
———
On May 1 at 1:24 a.m. on the 500-block of Rose Street in Irvona Borough, a traffic stop was conducted for an obstructed windshield. During the stop, James Lockett, 38, of Olanta and Jerri McGary, 30, of Olanta provided a false name. Lockett was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
———
On April 30 at 6:49 p.m. on Shawville Highway/Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township, PSP made contact with a 59-year-old male of Clearfeidl driving a 2013 Nissan and was determined to be under the influence. Investigation continues.
———
On April 28 at 10:36 a.m. on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, PSP received a report of a minor sending nude photographs. The investigation continues.
———
On April 2 at 2:26 a.m. on the 7400-block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado for a summary traffic violation. Michael Strohecker Jr., 18, of Fallentimber was found to be DUI and a passenger, Linda Hartz, 45, of Fallentimber was in possession of a controlled substance.
———
On April 29 at 4:14 p.m. on the 1600-block of Miriam Street in Woodward Township, PSP responded for a verbal altercation. Robert Shawley, 56 of Smoke Run and a 12-year-old male juvenile in his vehicle drove past the listed location and yelled profanity to a 35-year-old Houtzdale woman and Christopher Reams, 46, of Ramey. Reams then chased Shawley down in his vehicle and had a verbal argument with him. Charges of disorderly conduct are pending.
———
On April 29 at 12:55 a.m. on Mill Street/Main Street in Coalport Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a 1998 Volvo S70 for several moving violations. During the stop, the 65-year-old male operator of Coalport appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On March 8 at 3:40 p.m. on Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP investigated an incident of assault where a 46-year-old male SCI-Houtzdale inmate kicked a nurse.
State Police at DuBois
On March 3 at 8 a.m. on Brubaker Road in Sandy Township, an incident of criminal mischief was reported by a 36-year-old Sigel man. Investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
On April 12 at 10:10 a.m. on the I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, Ashton Peck, 24, of Lyndhurst, Ohio was found to be in possession of drugs.
———
On April 29 at 11:38 a.m. on the 400-block of Penn Five Road in Rush Township, PSP received a report from a 73-year-old Osceola Mills female that Gregory Kay, 44, of Osceola Mills was at a residence that he was to be at per PFA order. Kay was taken into custody without incident and charged.