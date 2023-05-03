State Police at Clearfield
On April 6 at 12:33 p.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Garrett R. Grefe, 27, of Philipsburg was traveling north and a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Mark L. Little, 63, of Morrisdale was traveling south when the Ford crossed the center line while trying to pick up a phone off of the floor of the truck and impacted the Jeep. Grefe was not injured. Little was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Assisting last the scene were members of Morris Township VFC.
———
PSP was contacted in reference to a burglary that occurred on the 1900-block of Logan Road in Decatur Township between April 15 and April 25. Unknown person(s) entered a residence and took numerous copper pipes. The victim was a 60-year-old Osceola Mills female. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
PSP were contacted in reference to a theft that occurred between April 25 and April 27 on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough. An unknown person, possibly a known adult male suspect, took a white XBOX One S series valued at $380 owned by a 19-year-old Philipsburg male. Anyone with information should call PSP.
———
On April 21 at 9:20 p.m. on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sarah R. Koot, 37, of Philipsburg was traveling south when it veered off the left shoulder, impacted a utility pole, continued through a yard and impacted a residence. The operator was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries.
———
On April 22 at 4:23 p.m. on state Route 970 north of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, a 2008 Honda Fit driven by Robbie M. Money, 47, of Osceola Mills veered off the left shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned, striking a road sign. There were no injuries.
———
On April 20 at 11:22 a.m. on Hopkins Street in Irvona Borough, Pap investigated a report of theft of services. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 7 at 10:46 a.m. on the 1000-block of Bell Run Road in Penn Township, a report of a lost firearm was investigated by PSP. It has since been determined that the firearm was found and the investigation is concluded.
———
On April 29 on South Ninth Street in Grampian Borough, PSP responded to a domestic dispute, A 41-year-old Mahaffey female and a 41-year-old Grampian male engaged in physical contact with one another and harassment charge were filed.
———
On April 30 at 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Wood Street in Coalport Borough, a domestic incident occurred. Paul Sweed, 51, Troy Thompson, 31, and Tiffany Sweet, 31, all of Coalport, were charged.
———
On April 29 at 5:04 a.m. on the 800-block of Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP recovered misplaced/lost property at Sheets. Further investigation revealed the identity of the property owner and the items were returned.
State Police at Rockview
The public is alerted that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by PSP within Centre County in the upcoming weeks. Motorists that encounter the checkpoint will be stopped briefly. When there is an indication that a driver has consumed alcohol or controlled substances, or committed any other violation of the law, the occupants may be detained for further investigation. Primary emphasis will be on DUI violations, but all laws will be enforced.