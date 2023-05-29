State Police at Clearfield
On May 28 at 2:12 a.m. on Fulton Street/Seymour Street in Morris Township, PSP engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a black motorcycle. The pursuit was later terminated for safety reasons.
———
On May 28 at 5:10 a.m. on Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough, PSP received a report of an inactive domestic incident that occurred between Shelby Rae Howard and a 24-year-old male victim of West Decatur. The male party reported that he was physically harassed by Howard that morning. Howard was cited for summary physical harassment through District Court.
———
On May 27 at 10:24 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Bradford Township mile marker 122, a previously abandoned 2009 PT Cruiser owned by Emerson J. Segovia, 27, of Slippery Rock was stationary on the shoulder when a white semi truck side swiped the vehicle, causing disabling damage. There were no occupants in the PT cruiser at the time. Anyone with information should call PSP.
———
On May 23 at 3 p.m. on Empire Road in Morris Township, PSP received a ChildLine report of suspected child abuse against a 12-year-old Hawk Run male. It was determined that no crime was committed.
———
On April 7 at 7:20 p.m. on Green Acre Road/Main Street in Bigler Township, a 36-year-old Houtzdale male was stopped for a summary traffic violation and found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance.
———
On April 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Old Valley Road in Boggs Township, an unknown male stole a pressure washer from a garage belonging to a 60-year-old West Decatur female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 16 at 12:38 a.m. on N. Railroad Street in Woodward Township, PSP received a possible PFA violation against a 33-year-old female of Houtzdale. After consulting with Clearfield County District Attorney, charges for a violation of at the PFA order were competed against Tracy Brumbaugh, 52, of Houtzdale. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 17 at 4:04 a.m. on McDivitt Road in Ferguson Township, individuals did trespass on a 70-year-old DuBois male’s property. Unknown person(s) fled in an unknown direction.
———
On May 22 at 3:18 p.m. in Pike Township, Clearfield County, PSP were dispatched for a theft of copper cable. The cables were cut from telephone poles and removed the previous Monday 5/15/2023 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone with information should contact PSP. The victim was Verizon Wireless of Woodland, with $4,000 worth of copper cable lines stolen and about $5,000 worth of damage to fiberoptic cable.
———
On May 27 at 2:52 a.m. on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop and a 45-year-old Fallentimber man was determined to be DUI of alcohol. Charges will be filed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 25 at 4:54 p.m. on U.S. 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Bell Township, a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Amigo A. Firster-Hanes, 36, of Mahaffey was traveling south when it left the roadway on the left hand side of the road, traveled through a yard before striking a house. The vehicle drove through the front yard of the residence before fleeing the scene and driving south on U.S. 219.