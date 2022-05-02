Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a noise complaint at a W. Locust Street residence. Police arrived and located a male who was making unreasonable noise. The male was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a vehicle crash on Vanvalzah Avenue near E. Locust Street. It was the result of a motorist attempting to pass a delivery truck that was stopped delivering a package. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
———
Police responded to a report of a disorderly juvenile who had left her parent’s residence. Police arrived, deescalated the juvenile, and assisted her with transportation to a family member’s residence.
———
Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Cemetery Road. Police arrived and assisted with removing the vehicle from the roadway.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint at an E Market Street residence. Police made contact with the individual who agreed to turn his music down.
Lawrence Township Police
Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on May 1 at 1:15 p.m. on SR 879 Clearfield Shawville Highway west of Industrial Park Road. A 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Jorge A. Villalobos, 53, of Glen Cove, N.Y. was stopped in the center of the westbound lane attempting to turn left when a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Sharon L. Sands, 71, of Karthaus was traveling behind struck the Explorer, to which a 1976 Chevrolet Suburban driven by David A. Billotte, 42, of Frenchville struck the rear end of the second vehicle. The second vehicle sustained major damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
———
Police received a report of an unknown person taking cash back from a customer in front of them at a self-checkout at Walmart on March 17 at 8:35 p.m. The victim was a 34-year-old female of Clearfield.
———
Police received a report of unknown persons throwing rocks and eggs at a residence on Montgomery Run Road on May 1 at 9:45 p.m. The victim was a 38-year-old male of Clearfield.
———
Police were called to Walmart on April 30 at 11:40 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated male who was found to be huffing duster while in the parking lot. The 33-year-old male was taken to the hospital to be evaluated by mental health and charges are pending for illegal use of solvents and public drunkenness.
State Police at Ebensburg
On April 27 at 6 p.m. on the 100-block of Doe Run in White Township, Cambria County, trooper investigated a trespassing incident. Brett Nave, 23, of Flinton and Cassie Landes, 22, of Flinton were cited for trespass and scattering rubbish on property belonging to a 45-year-old Flinton female.
State Police at DuBois
On April 26 at 1:15 p.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township, someone removed a brown wallet containing about $200 in cash and a Credit One credit card from a 38-year-old male victim’s residence in Rockton. The person then utilized the credit card and made an attempt to make an unauthorized transaction of $50 at the Penfield MiniMart adn the Family Dollar Store in Weedville for $1.15. Investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
On April 10 at 4:23 p.m. on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, police initiated a traffic stop where Terrance Osley, 32, of Toledo, Ohio was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. He was arrested, processed and released.
———
On May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. on the 1200-block of Benner Pike in College Township, a known person rented a UHaul from a UHaul dealer in Philipsburg fo rone day. As of April 28, 2022, the person has not returned the UHaul, which is a 2017 orange and white Ford Econoline E350. Investigation continues.