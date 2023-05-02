State Police at Clearfield
On May 1 at 3:09 p.m. on the 500-block of Hickory Street in Coalport Borough, PSP were called for a male attempting to take items off of a porch. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 21 at 8:06 p.m. on Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township, PSP were called for a suspected PFA violation. It was determined the actions were not in violation of the PFA order.
———
On April 7 at 8:04 p.m. on Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough, PSP were contacted in reference to a domestic dispute between a brother and sister. A male struck the adult female, pulled the female’s hair and put his arm around the female’s neck area. The female struck the male on the face numerous times and spit on the male. Charges will be filed through District Court 46-3-03 on a 27-year-old Johnstown male and a 33-year-old West Decatur female.