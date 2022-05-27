Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 11 at 5:28 p.m., a driver was driving on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township and traveled through a yard before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was observed to be an older silver and white Dodge truck.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., police were called to a residence on Crescent Drive for an incident of harassment and trespassing. A 64-year-old man entered onto the property of another and then proceeded to push a 73-year-old man to the ground twice after a verbal altercation. Summary charges are pending.
On Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., police received a report of a landlord/tenant issue at a residence on Ester Lane. It was discovered that Dallas Stucke, 57, of Clearfield, had knocked on a tenant’s door. A 17-year-old juvenile answered the door, and Stucke allegedly entered the residence without consent. Stucke then saw a woman laying under a blanket with her dog. Stucke allegedly ripped the blanket off the woman and took the dog. Stucke allegedly said, “SPCA time,” and left the residence in his truck with the dog. The woman and juvenile followed Stucke to the Clearfield County SPCA. Stucke attempted to shove the woman to keep her away from her dog in the bed of his pickup truck. The woman grabbed the dog. Stucke began to yell at her and would not let the woman into her car. Stucke then left the scene. A warrant was issued for Stucke, and he was later taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed awaiting arraignment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 3:36 p.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 West, Union Township. An unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Sonja A. Galyon-Kamonika, 50, of Bound Brook, N.J., continued to travel west, and fled the scene.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Hollidaysburg Criminal Patrol Team
On May 17 at 2:37 p.m., a 41-year-old Philipsburg man was arrested for driving a vehicle on Hemlock Street, Rush Township, Centre County while being suspended for DUI.