Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 19, police received a report of a burglary on the 2100-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. An unknown suspect attempted to gain entry through the front door of a commercial building by force, then forced entry by breaking out the side window. Once inside, several items were moved and went through. Suspect(s) then exited through the side door and fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On May 17 at 5:29 p.m., a crash occurred on Gillingham Road, Girard Township, as Ronald L. Smith, 70, of Frenchville suffered a medical episode and lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. No injuries were reported.
On May 17 at 8:43 a.m., a TCL 5G Smartphone was found on Mutton Hollow Road, Bradford Township. Anyone who may have lost the phone is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 16 at 10:23 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 East, Bradford Township. Paul F. Fagan, 80, of Johnson City, Tenn. lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. A passenger sustained a head injury and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield Fire and EMS.
On May 15 at 11:24 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black motorcycle traveling on Trolley Street and Route 53, Morris Township. The driver fled and was not located. The suspect was wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans and a black helmet. The motorcycle was black in color with no rear lights or license plates, possibly a dirt bike or dual sport. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 13 at 7:10 a.m., police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 74-year-old Houtzdale man as victim.
On May 12 at noon, police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 24-year-old Houtzdale man as victim.
On May 10 at 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 190-block of Hale Street, Osceola Mills Borough, for concerning statements made by a volunteer. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Ronald Kizer, 29, of Madera made threats about shooting the place up when he came in for his next shift. An arrest warrant was obtained and the accused was taken into custody. This investigation continues.
On May 10 at 4:22 p.m., a 34-year-old Morrisdale man lost approximately $600 through a scam. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On May 8 at 8:35 a.m., Winifred I. Winters, 68, of Osceola Mills was driving on Frog Hollow Road, Decatur Township when her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, then a utility pole. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
On May 7 at 4:03 p.m., Edgar Schnarrs, 55, of West Decatur was cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office for trespassing on the 1900-block of Salem Road, Boggs Township.
On May 6 at 7:29 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an inactive domestic on Parsonville Road, Decatur Township. Upon arrival, recent physical injuries were observed to a 30-year-old Osceola Mills woman. The suspect, a 37-year-old Osceola man, had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect was cited with harassment and simple trespassing.
On May 2 at 11:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Lingle Street, Osceola Mills Borough for summary violations. Mark Socoski, 61, of Osceola Mills was suspected of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Criminal charges are pending.
On May 2 at 11:12 a.m., police received a report of indecent exposure on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. The incident was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
On April 30 at 6:17 p.m., a trailer was reported as vandalized on Turner Road, Bradford Township.
Between April 20 and April 30, unknown suspect(s) removed five catalytic converters from salvaged vehicles owned by a 60-year-old Coalport man on the 900-block of Dakota Ridge Road, Beccaria Township. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 29 at 7:06 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 West, Bradford Township. A vehicle driven by Alexandra G. Lindstrom, 23, of Clearfield collided into a vehicle driven by Evan B. Hoffman, 32, of Hollidaysburg. No injuries were reported.
On April 25 at 5:15 p.m.,, a vehicle was seen dumping empty beer cases along the 6100-block of Goshen Road, Goshen Township. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 22 at 9:54 a.m., unknown suspect(s) gained access to a 62-year-old Curwensville man’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 22 at 7:46 a.m., a 52-year-old Woodland man’s unemployment information was taken.
Between November 9, 2021 and April 21, 2022, a 49-year-old Philipsburg man had a check that was believed to be forged and cashed by a suspect. The investigation continues.
On April 19 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of identity theft on Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. It was reported that a bank account was opened in a 43-year-old Morrisdale man’s name. This investigation is ongoing.
On April 18 at 1:57 p.m., Lawrence E. Dillen, 72, of Coalport was driving on State Route 865, Beccaria Township when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway due to snow covered conditions. Dillen’s vehicle then rolled over. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
On April 16 at 3:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Upon further investigation, Donald Pearsall, 34, of Philipsburg was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
On April 14 at 7:03 p.m., Barbara Williams, 61, of Irvona was observed via security cameras taking multiple goods from the shelves of Dollar General in Irvona and placing them into her purse. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On March 11 at 5:28 p.m., a driver was driving on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township, and traveled through a yard before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was observed to be an older silver and white Dodge truck.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Hollidaysburg Criminal Patrol Team
On May 17 at 2:37 p.m., a 41-year-old Philipsburg man was arrested for driving a vehicle on Hemlock Street, Rush Township, Centre County, while being suspended for driving-under-the influence.