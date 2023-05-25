State Police at Clearfield
On April 15 at 12:38 a.m. on Kendrick Road/Yaple Drive in Woodward Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Fusion. Signs of impairment were observed and the operator, Jeffrey Kochkodin, 40, of Houtzdale was placed into custody for suspicion of DUI-alcohol. Charges pending.
———
On May 10 at 7:15 p.m. on Geo Drive in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of drug possession.
———
Between April 29 and April 30 on Geo Drive in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of an indecent assault.
———
On May 2 at 11 p.m. on Geo Drive in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of an assault against a 21-year-old male of Philipsburg.
———
A crash occurred on May 21 at 3:46 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 116.9 when a deer struck a 2018 Audi A5 driven by Steve Rashenberger, 33, of Jamestown, N.Y. There were no injuries.
———
On May 21 at 7:57 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 111 in Pine Township,, a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia was following a 2023 Mack Truck in the right lane. The Freightliner attempted to pass the Mack truck but drove back over into the right lane, striking the rear of the unit’s trailer. No injuries were reported.
———
On May 23 at 8:13 p.m. on West Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded to the report of an assault, Upon arrival it was learned that a 15-year-old Houtzdale male juvenile had allegedly assaulted family members and made threats of harm to each one – a 56-year-old Houtzdale male, a 46-year-old Houtzdale female and a 68-year-old Houtzdale male. The juvenile fled the scene and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and struggle. Charges filed through juvenile probation.
———
On May 21 at 1:47 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 119, a 2012 Peterbilt truck driven by Thomas R. Jahnke, 43, of Waupun, Wisc. was traveling in the left lane and a SUV that was traveling in the right lane passed the truck and abruptly swerved into the left lane, forcing the truck to travel off the roadway and strike the guard rails. The SUV continued traveling east and failed to stop. No one was injured.
———
On May 25 at 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Culvert Street in Coalport Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Fusion after observing multiple traffic violations. A female passenger in the vehicle was identified and taken into custody on previous warrants. Further investigation revealed Harley Davis, 24, of Madera to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia and was placed in Clearfield County Jail on previous warrants.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 7 at 3 a.m. on Line Road/McCulley Road in Burnside Township, PSP responded for a single vehicle crash of a 2014 Ford Focus. The operator, a 22-year-old Cherry Tree male, was found to be DUI alcohol. Charges are pending.