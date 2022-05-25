Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, 12:49 p.m., police responded to two domestic disturbances at Anytime Fitness. Kevin Kear, 31, of DuBois threatened a 23-year-old DuBois woman who was an employee at the store. Kear was taken into custody for a probation violation, and charges of stalking and disorderly conduct are pending.
———
On April 2, police responded to Washington Avenue for a one vehicle roll-over crash with ejection. A white Ford Escape had been traveling north bound and then crossed the opposing lane and struck the embankment. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 37-year-old Clearfield woman, was ejected through the windshield. She was transported by Clearfield EMS and medical helicopter to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Police are currently investigating the matter due to evidence of the driver being driving under the influence.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.