Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday, 12:49 p.m., police responded to two domestic disturbances at Anytime Fitness. Kevin Kear, 31, of DuBois threatened a 23-year-old DuBois woman who was an employee at the store. Kear was taken into custody for a probation violation, and charges of stalking and disorderly conduct are pending.

On April 2, police responded to Washington Avenue for a one vehicle roll-over crash with ejection. A white Ford Escape had been traveling north bound and then crossed the opposing lane and struck the embankment. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 37-year-old Clearfield woman, was ejected through the windshield. She was transported by Clearfield EMS and medical helicopter to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Police are currently investigating the matter due to evidence of the driver being driving under the influence.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

