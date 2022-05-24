Bigler Township Regional Police
On Monday, police were called about an abandoned vehicle parked by a gate in the 4000-block of Main Street, Madera. The vehicle was a 2008 Mazda owned by an individual in Smithmill but had a plate on it from an individual in Houtzdale. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday, police were called about a noise complaint in the 100-block of Main Street, Ramey Borough. It was reported that a neighbor was playing loud music. Police heard Christian/Religious music, and attempted to contact the home owner with no answer at the residence. Family members came to the residence and advised that he was in the hospital. Family agreed to work with police to quell the situation as it is occurring frequently.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police received a report of an identity theft on Patchin Highway, Burnside Township, involving a 24-year-old Cherry Tree woman’s identity. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.