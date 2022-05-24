Bigler Township Regional Police

On Monday, police were called about an abandoned vehicle parked by a gate in the 4000-block of Main Street, Madera. The vehicle was a 2008 Mazda owned by an individual in Smithmill but had a plate on it from an individual in Houtzdale. This investigation is ongoing.

———

On Monday, police were called about a noise complaint in the 100-block of Main Street, Ramey Borough. It was reported that a neighbor was playing loud music. Police heard Christian/Religious music, and attempted to contact the home owner with no answer at the residence. Family members came to the residence and advised that he was in the hospital. Family agreed to work with police to quell the situation as it is occurring frequently.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

Police received a report of an identity theft on Patchin Highway, Burnside Township, involving a 24-year-old Cherry Tree woman’s identity. This investigation is ongoing.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

