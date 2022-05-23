Lawrence Township Police
On May 22 at 9:25 a.m. on U.S. 322 Rockton Mountain Highway at the intersection with Flegal Road, a 2019 Toyota RAV4 driven by Justin T. Jeffcoat, 30, of Clearfield, was traveling westbound and struck a deer. The vehicle became disabled from the impact and was towed. There were no injuries reported.
———
On May 21 at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 322 Bigler Avenue west of Woodland Road, a three-vehicle crash occurred. A 2013 Lexus RX300 driven by Patty L. Vaughn, 68, of Punxsutawney was traveling east on U.S. 322 and approached the signal light, proceeding through the light and striking a 2021 Subaru Legacy driven by Holly A. Krupelak, 50, of Mineral Springs, traveling south in the center of the intersection. The vehicle proceeded through the red light striking a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Clifford L. Daub, 36, of Clearfield, which was stationary in the northbound lane of Woodland Road preparing to turn right. No injuries were reported and two vehicles were towed from the scene.
———
On May 21 at 1:20 p.m. on Plaza Drive north of River Road, a one-vehicle crash occurred in front of Dollar Tree. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Althea A. Rohrbacker, 73, of Clearfield was attempting to turn left when it struck the concrete barriers surrounding the fire hydrant, causing damage to the vehicle. The truck was towed from the scene.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 20 at 5:03 p.m. on Glendale Valley Boulevard in Reade Township, a couple got into a physical domestic altercation. A 24-year-old Rockton female and a 32-year-old Fallentimber male were charged with harassment via non-traffic citations at District Court 47-3-05.
State Police at Rockview
On April 19 at 4:20 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP responded to the Laundry Mat for a snowball fight that occurred a few days prior. Investigation revealed numerous juveniles entered the Laundry Mat and threw snow balls. Only one juvenile, a 13-year-old Philpsburg male, was caught on camera and will be cited with criminal mischief. The victim was a 57-year-old Philipsburg female.