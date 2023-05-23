State Police at Clearfield
On April 6, Dustin Bush, 37, of Osceola Mills, was observed via security footage removing items from a Dogwood Lane residence in Decatur Township. Bush posted a cordless Kobalt 14” 40V cordless chainsaw and a Bauer orbital sander on Facebook Marketplace to sell. Bush also on two other occasions forged personal checks in the amount of $400 and $50 belonging to the victim, a 63-year-old Osceola Mills male. Charges were prepared and sent to District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On May 13 at 11:37 a.m. on Birch Street in Cooper Township, Logan Hollabaugh, 35, of Lanse violated a PFA order against a 36-year-old Lanse female.
On May 14 at 12:02 a.m. on Frenchville Karthaus Highway/Fye Lane, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. A 34-year-old Frenchville male was found to be impaired and was arrested for DUI-alcohol.
On May 15 at 8:37 p.m. on First Street in Grampian Borough, a 45-year-old Grampian male arrived on scene and a physical altercation occurred. A 71-year-old Grampian female answered the door, and the male began to get physical, throwing the female victim to the ground. He then fled the scene.
PSP was conducted in reference to an overdose on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township. A 31-year-old Coalport male overdosed on illegal drugs and Naloxone had to be used to resuscitate him. He was transported to UPMC Altoona.
On May 18 at 12:29 a.m. on the 200 block of Wiley Road in Greenwood Township, PSP received a report of a burglary. Someone pried open the back door of the residence owned by a 69-year-old Wadesworth, Ohio male and entered, removing an axe, toolbox, and toilet paper. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Clearfield.
A found wallet with identification that was found on March 27 along I80 westbound at mile marker 110 in Pine Township has been claimed.
On May 14 in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to a domestic dispute on Hill Street. A harassment citation was issued to a 20-year-old Philipsburg female. The victim was a 20-year-old Osceola Mills male.
On May 16 at 9:49 a.m. on the 2800 block of Drane Highway in Decatur Township, unknown person(s) cut and removed approximately 550 feet of copper wire from a Dept. of Environmental Protection water treatment facility near Six Mile Road. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
On May 18 at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of Berwind Street in Irvona Borough, PSP received a report of an ongoing issue between two men. It was determined that no crime had been committed and both parties were advised to stay away from each other.
On March 18 at 8:53 p.m. on state Route 53/Walton Street in Decatur Township, Dustin L. Cowfer, 37, of Osceola Mills was driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer. There were no injuries to the driver.
On May 19 PSP received a report of a theft at the Kylertown Kwik Fill Motel on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township. It was determined that 20 foot chains and chain binders belonging to a 32-year-old male of Plain View, Texas, who was a tenant, had been stolen by another tenant. The suspect was identified and contact was made. The property was returned to the owner who declined to press charges.
On May 4 at 1 p.m. PSP responded to SCI Houtzdale for a report of an indecent assault.
On May 19 a small beige wool purse containing a brown wallet with identification was found by PennDOT along I80 eastbound in the area of mile marker 118 in Lawrence Township. The owner was identified as Tenayshia Knox of 1666 Ishnala Dr., Naperville, Ill. Anyone having information regarding this found item is asked to call PSP.
On May 19 at 2:09 p.m. on McCully Road in Ferguson Township, PSP received a report of a theft where an elderly victim sent money and other items to what he thought was a younger female who contacted him through social media. The victim was scammed out of approximately $6,700 worth of gift cards and other items that the online person had requested. PSP urges that no one send bank information, personal information and money orders/transactions to unverified entities online.
On May 19 at 6:09 p.m. on Princess Street in Brisbin Borough, PSP responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Land Rover. The victim was a 47-year-old Curwensville male.
On May 19 at 9:34 p.m. on Ball Hollow Road in Beccaria Township, PSP were called when an unknown person damaged a cable gate which was used to block access to a 44-year-old Altoona man’s property. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
On May 20 at 3:52 p.m. on N. Front Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township, PSP received a report of a physical altercation at the Harbor Inn motel in Decatur Township. It was determined that Rebecca Witherow, 44, of Winburne and Tasha Montgomery, 34, of Curwensville, engaged in a mutual physical altercation in the parking lot of the motel. Both were cited with harassment.
On May 20 at 8:14 p.m. on McDivitt Road in Ferguson Township, PSP received a report of an in-progress trespass. Upon troopers arrival, an unidentified female was detained, who then provided troopers with two false names. Upon further investigation the female was identified as Brandy Lee Barrett of Ginter. She was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. it was also revealed that Barett had a warrant for her arrest. While handcuffed, Barrett attempted to flee from troopers but was quickly apprehended after a short foot pursuit. She then continued to physically resist. She was transported to Clearfield County Jail and lodged on her previous warrant. While at the jail, Barrett was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. A male identified at Jerry James Barrett, 35, of Curwensville was cited for summary trespass. Charges were filed through District Court.
On May 20 at 11:10 p.m. on Viola Pike in Gulich Township, PSP received a report of an incident of harassing communication. Caleb Michael Perks, 23, of Osceola Mills, allegedly sent harassing text messages on Facebook Messenger to a 30-year-old Madera male, alleging Parks would commit physical harm/violence toward the victim. A criminal complaint was filed with District court charging Perks with one count of misdemeanor harassing communications.
State Police at DuBois
On May 22 at 9:19 p.m. on I80 westbound west of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a 2017 Kia was traveling westbound when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle.
State Police at Rockview
On May 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, unknown person(s) forced entry into a 76-year-old male’s home in and stole several firearms including a Remington 760 Gamemaster Pump Action 30-06; Winchester Lever Action 30-30; Ballard rifle model of Marlin Pump Action 20 gauge; Remington Bolt Action 22 LR; Ballard model of Marlin Bolt Action 22 LR; alever action 12-gauge; and a bolt action 22 LR. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
On May 16 at 1 p.m. on the 1100 block of E. Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, a check from the U.S. Treasury made out to “Caleb Graham” was located at the listed location. No accurate information was located for Graham. Anyone with contact information for Graham are asked to contact PSP Rockview.