Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police responded to Edgewood Apartments for a physical altercation that was taking place. Police arrived and found the two adult males engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. A male juvenile then arrived with a knife threatening harm to one of the adult males. Charges were filed for the incident.
———
A 35-year old-female from Bellefonte was arrested for DUI and other related charges after police responded to Sheetz in Clearfield Borough for an intoxicated female in the parking lot. Prior to police arriving on scene the female left, striking a parked vehicle. Police located the suspect along West Front Street in Clearfield Borough. She was found to be under the influence of alcohol and possible controlled substances. A search was obtained after she refused to provide a sample of blood for testing. Upon completion of the search warrant and blood draw she was turned over to hospital staff to be evaluated. Charges are pending on the female upon the results of the blood test.
———
A 37-year-old female from Philipsburg was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police were called Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough as she was acting erratic and appeared to be under the influence. Charges were filed on the female.
———
Charges were filed against a Martin Street resident after police were called to assist EMS and located drug paraphernalia.
———
Police arrested a male along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township after police identified him as having an arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Domestics Relations Office. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail on the warrant.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 15 at 11:27 a.m. on the 300 block of Reade Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated a stolen UTV incident. The victim, a Blandburg male, said his 2018 Can-Am Commander 1000 side-by-side was stolen from his residence between May 13 and May 14. The UTV was later recovered along the roadway in the Coalport area.