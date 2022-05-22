State Police at Punxsutawney
Between the dates of May 12 and May 19 on the 2400-block of Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, several signs were taken from McCulley Road, Line Road, Sheppard Road, Young Lane and Ridge Road by an unknown person or persons. The signs consisted of stop signs, weight limit signs and road name signs.
State Police at Philipsburg
On April 23 at 2:03 p.m. on the 100-block of N. 8th Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP responded for a report of a gun being shot through a window. Investigation revealed a brick was thrown through the window. Jade Brennan, 33, of Falls Creek was cited for criminal mischief. Victims were a 44-year-old Philipsburg female and a 71-year-old Phiipsburg male.
———
On May 18 at 5:34 p.m. on the 100-block of Loch Lomond Road in Rush Township, two females engaged in a verbal altercation. Janet Oswalt, 53, of Philipsburg and a 17-year-old Philipsburg female were cited with disorderly conduct.
———
On May 20 at 1:20 p.m. on the 100-block of N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, Karen Patrick, 58, of Philipsburg entered a residence of a 37-year-old Philipsburg female and a 64-year-old Philipsburg female. Patrick began moving items around in the kitchen. Patrick had her pants around her ankles and her private area exposed. One of the victims escorted Patrick out of the residence onto he sidewalk where Patrick pulled her pants back down and exposed herself. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.