State Police at DuBois
On May 20 at 9:38 p.m. on the 300 block of Larkeytown Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Paul Bair, 55, of Reynoldsville displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending Bair’s toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
On May 17 at 7:10 p.m. on Holiday Lane in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2000 Ford F350. Dubois City K-9 Officer Z. Reed was requested to respond to the scene. The K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Consent to search the vehicle was denied. The vehicle was subsequently impounded at PSP DuBois. On May 18, a search warrant for the vehicle was conducted. Suspected methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia was seized from within the vehicle. Charges are pending against Joseph Bussard, 35, of Reynoldsville.