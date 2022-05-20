Bigler Township Regional Police

On May 20, officers were called to Rockwood Road to investigate a report of a cat allegedly being shot. Residents reported their cat left and hasn’t been seen since. Police interviewed a possible suspect who reported they were not in town when the alleged incident occurred. The investigation continues.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Friday at 12:33 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle traveling outside of its lane on numerous occasions in the area of Krebs Highway and Park Avenue. Officers were able to locate the vehicle. A traffic stop was ultimately conducted in the area of Washington Avenue, near Hall Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Noelle Shaw, 18, of Hyde, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Shaw was ultimately transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, where a legal blood draw took place. Shaw was released to a sober individual upon completion of the blood draw. Charges to be filed upon receiving lab results.

———

On March 4, police responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart. Officers made contact, identifying the suspect as Christopher J. Dubois, 31. An investigation was conducted which found that, over the course of eight months, the suspect had under rung numerous items for an overall total of $2,631.39.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

