Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On May 18, officers received a report from a 75-year-old Clearfield man that a hunting blind was stolen between May 14 and May 18. The hunting blind was located on Four Mile Road near the south border of the Punxsutawney Hunting Ground. The blind, two chairs, and an SD camera card had been stolen by unknown suspect(s).
———
On May 13 at 10 a.m., police were summoned to Kurtz Bros. Warehouse due to Mark D. Peters, 42, of Woodland shouting obscenities and throwing rocks. Peters was cited for disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On April 25 at 1 p.m., police received a report of an assault that took place at the Skate Station. Charges have been filed on a 13-year-old girl for striking a 12-year-old girl multiple times.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 14 at 6:31 a.m., a crash occurred as Troy J. McKee, 39, of Altoona was driving on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. McKee failed to negotiate a right curve. McKee’s vehicle continued straight by going over a small embankment off to the left side of the roadway and then into a wooded area. McKee’s vehicle then struck a tree head-on and continued until final uncontrolled rest in a ditch along the wooded area and a driveway. McKee was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained injuries of unknown severity. McKee was transported to UPMC Altoona by AMED EMS.
State Police at Rockview
On May 12 at 12:15 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 3500-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. The driver, Marcus Reed, 21, of DuBois was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and associated paraphernalia. Reed was also found to be illegally concealing a firearm.
———
On April 22 at 11:12 a.m., police received a report of a man in the Philipsburg Laundromat who urinated and defecated in the trash can. The man was identified as Nathan Patrick, 31, of Philipsburg, and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.