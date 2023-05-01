State Police at Clearfield
On April 6 at 9:49 a.m. on the 30700 block of Frenchville Kartahaus Highway in Covington Township, several spans of telephone line that were down due to storm damage were cut up and removed from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 7 at 5:19 p.m. on the 1500 block of Don Street in Woodward Township, a male and female were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Renae Kelly, 52, of Houtzdale and Brian Ballock, 54, of Houtzdale were cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On April 14 at 7:38 p.m. on Tyrone Pike in Ferguson Townshiop, a sex offense involving a 3-year-old female of Clearfield was reported. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 15 at 10:53 a.m. on Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, a 69-year-old Irvona female was scammed out of $500 in Apple gift cards used to “pay taxes” on Publisher’s Clearinghouse winnings.
———
On April 25 at 3:04 p.m. on the 500 block of Grange Avenue, Woodward Township, PSP were contacted about an identity theft. A 62-year-old Houtzdale male had a Verizon account opened in his name. The victim did not lose any money in this incident. Investigation continues.
———
On April 27 at 8:04 p.m. on Stone Street in Osceola Mills, PSP was contacted in reference to a physical altercation between two males. A known adult male suspect did pick up a chair and come at the 57-year-old Osceola Mills male victim. They two struggled on the ground after the victim tackled the suspect to the ground. Charges have been declined in this incident.
———
On April 28 at 2:14 p.m. on the 100 block of Cooper Road, an unknown person used a 19-year-old Morrisdale male’s bank card to purchase $48 worth of merchandise from a convenience store. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 28 at 12:43 a.m. on Meadow Street in Curwensville Borough, Shawn Geer, 46, of Erie and a 45-year-old Glen Campbell female were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Geer kicked the victim in the leg. A NTC citation for harassment was filed through District Court.
State Police at Rockview
On April 29 at 9:50 p.m. on S. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, a hit and run crash occurred. An unknown person struck a vehicle driven by Clifford D. Curley, 55, of Philipsburg. He and his passenger, Jane M. Curley, 57, of Philipsburg, were not injured.
———
On April 27 at 3:20 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 148 in Snow Shoe Township, a 2021 Peterbilt 579 driven by Perry N. Shelton, 63, of Inkster, Mich. veered over the fog line along the south side of the roadway and crashed into the guide rail, and continued to travel eastbound after the initial impact. There were no injuries and the driver was cited.